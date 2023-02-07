Murals add to growing public art gallery on streets of Horsham

Artist Jack Rowland has started a new mural on the laneway wall of Cafe Jas - the first of three artworks to be completed in central Horsham.
The work, part of a Horsham Rural City Council 'off-street laneway network' project, has been funded through the Victorian Government's COVIDSafe Outdoor Activation program.
Melbourne-based Rowland, and his assistant Yuria Okamura, will complete the 20-metre long landscape painting in the next few weeks.
The Roberts Avenue work will represent an Australian forest using high-key colour schemes.
"I'm very happy to be here in Horsham, it's a great place to spend some time working," Rowland said.
"My style is a mix of psychedelic and realism. I hope people like what they see."
Rowland has exhibted nationally and internationally including James Makin Gallery, Anna Pappas Gallery, Linden New Art, Rubicon ARI, Blindside Gallery, Flinders Lane Gallery and Kunstraum Tapir (Berlin).
He is one of three Horsham Rural City Council-commissioned artists working under the direction of leading street art company Juddy Roller.
Steve Cross will paint to the Roberts Avenue arcade between the businesses of Gypsy Willow and Imeldas while Jimmy Dvate will work on Ward Street facing wall of Horsham Newsagency in2 Pynsent Street.
Horsham Rural City Council Mayor Robyn Gulline said the aim of the project was to provide comfortable and interesting places within the city's pedestrian network.
"This unique project aims to encourage greater pedestrian movement through Horsham's Central Activity District with strong links into Council's Streetscape Plan," she said.
"The addition of mural work by these high calibre artists will complement a growing public art gallery for the community and visitors to enjoy," Cr Gulline said.
The three works are scheduled to be completed by the end of March.
HRCC has so far used COVID funding to help 34 businesses install permanent outdoor dining infrastructure, shade, shelters and seating.
