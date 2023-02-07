The Wimmera Mail-Times
Murals add to growing public art gallery on streets of Horsham

Updated February 8 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 10:20am
Artists Jack Rowland and assistant Yuria Okamura work on the street art near Cafe Jas. Picture by HRCC

Artist Jack Rowland has started a new mural on the laneway wall of Cafe Jas - the first of three artworks to be completed in central Horsham.

