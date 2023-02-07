Harness racing returns to Stawell on Wednesday afternoon with an eight event program from 1.45pm to 5.45pm and features the second week of the Team Teal fundraising Campaign for WomenCan Ovarian Cancer research, support and awareness.
Drivers Jackie Barker, Kerryn Manning, Denbeigh Wade, Amy Tubbs and Ewa Justice will be looking for winner and with it a $400 donation from Tapcorp/HRV to add to the Team Teal Victoria fundraising account.
With 17 drives spread through the afternoon the girls look to have some great chances of boosting the bank - Jackie in (r3 no.3) Vegas Prince, Kerryn with (r6 no.6) Thelongroadnowhere and Ewa aboard (r.8 no. 3) Over The Odds.
There's 500 good reasons to be on-course at Stawell with the Club hosting a QR code scan on entry competition, with one lucky racegoer to take home $500 cash with the draw to be made after race four.
If you can't make it to the track on Wednesday afternoon, you can follow all the action live and free on your device @ TrotsVision.
Our readers can also access full fields, form guide, punting plans and gear changes for Stawell at www.harness.org.au
Stawell trainer Jason Ainsworth captured the Feb 26 Horsham Pacing Cup Pace last Wednesday afternoon with 5yo mare Tallaras Shadow for owner and partner Natasha Raven.
Ainsworth settled Tallaras Shadow four back in the running line from the start of the 2200m journey and secured a nice trail forward into the action down the back straight on the final occasion.
Turning for home they scouted four wide and finished powerfully to overhaul the pacemaker, Ibetuwantano (Jackie Barker) in a rate of 2:00.8.
Earlier in the week Ainsworth & Raven celebrated a victory at the Wedderburn @ Maryborough meeting with their 4yo mare Daisy Bouchea in a division of the $7000 Vicbred Platinum Maiden Trot.
The daughter of Danny Bouchea led throughout from the pole and trotted solidly throughout the 2190 metre journey unlike a couple of others that had severely dented their chances by galloping at the start.
Daisy Bouchea was bred by on-course veterinarian Greg Hargreaves and broke through for the win at her eighth attempt.
Terang trainer Mattie Craven combined with ace reinsman Greg Sugars to land a winner at Horsham with 5yo gelding Hes A Cool Mach in the $9000 Cup Day Dining Book @ West Side Pace.
Sugars quickly crossed to the pegs at the start with Hes A Cool Mach then stole the race as he led the field at a pedestrian tempo through more than half of the 2200 metre journey, leaving plenty in the tank for a ripping 27.1 sec final quarter and setting an impossible task for the chasers.
Hes A Cool Mach was bred by Wayne Shulze of Jeparit and is raced on lease to the TED Syndicate which comprises 15 members and their families from throughout the Wimmera and Southern Mallee.
And they are racing
They're off at Stawell (D) Wednesday 8th February; Charlton (D) Wednesday 15th; Hamilton (D) Thursday 16th; Mt. Gambier (N) Tuesday 21st.
& Horsham Pacing Cup Day, Sunday February 26th.
West Side Wimmera Wally's Tips
Best bet: R8 No.3 Over The Odds $5 win.
Value bet: R3 No. 3 Vegas Prince $3.50 each way.
Flexi bet: Running double r5&6 Nos. 2,3,5,8 into 4,5,6,8 spend $8.
