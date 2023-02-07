The Wimmera Mail-Times

An eight-race card will take place at Stawell Harness Racing Club on Wednesday afternoon

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
February 8 2023
Over The Odds (obscured middle, Ewa Justice driver, blue jacket) was narrowly defeated by Keayang Kamikazi at Stawell on Australia Day. The Lance Justice trained gelding should go one better in the final event at Laidlaw Park on Wednesday afternoon. Picture by Claire Weston Photography.

Harness racing returns to Stawell on Wednesday afternoon with an eight event program from 1.45pm to 5.45pm and features the second week of the Team Teal fundraising Campaign for WomenCan Ovarian Cancer research, support and awareness.

