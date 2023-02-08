Defending Stawell Gift champs Kerr and Bull back for 2023 race

Reigning Stawell Gift women's and men's champions Carla Bull and Harrison Kerr are returning to defend their titles at the 2023 titles this Easter.
The pair confirmed this week they will be back for the 141st running of the time honoured event from April 8-10.
Kerr, who was hot favourite going into last year's race, set the fastest winning time in the final of the Gift since 1995.
His time of 11.845 seconds off a handicap of 9.25m saw him see off a host of top Australian amateur sprinters including Jake Doran, Jack Hale, Calab Law and Aidan Murphy, and New Zealand star Eddie Nketia who ran from the scratch mark.
Kerr, who is coached by Nick Fiedler who also coached 2021 winner Ed Ware, knows that he will be pushed back several metres this year.
"It will be tough to make up that gap, but I'll give it a good go! I enjoy pro running, it's very different now being a backmarker but still interesting and enjoyable. Stawell was always a goal and to finally make it is very satisfying - it's always the top thing to win as a pro runner," he said.
"Being defending champion is not a burden, but it is a gigantic thing. Everyone around me understands the process I went through; I can only do my best."
In other news
Bull confirmed she will be back to defend her Women's Gift and 70m Women's title. She won the Gift in a time of 13.774 seconds with a handicap of 6m
"Yes, I will definitely be back to Stawell to defend both titles, we've booked our flights and we're bringing a bigger group this time," said Bull who trains with Vikings Athletics and is coached by Brett Robinson, himself a Gift runner up.
"We are keeping an eye on things as we move into the competition phase and start working on speed a bit more," said Bull who is returning to racing from a quad injury.
"Being defending champion means it will be a bit different this time, even just lining up and hearing my name being announced as the current Stawell Gift winner is an added pressure. The thought of winning back-to-back is always on my mind but with the handicap change, who knows?"
Other previous Men's and Women's 120m Open winners to confirm they will be returning to compete this year include Matthew Rizzo and Liv Ryan (2017), Jacob Despard (2018), Dhruv Rodgrigues Chico and Lexi Loizou (2019) and Hayley Orman (2021).
Stawell Gift Event Management Chair Murray Emerson said the Stawell Gift remained the pinnacle of pro running in Australia.
"We're thrilled to welcome our defending championships back to Stawell and wish them all the best in their quest for historic back-to-back victories," he said.
The 141st Powercor Stawell Gift Carnival takes place from April 8-10 at Central Park Stawell. Tickets can be purchased online in advance of the Stawell Gift at www.stawellgift.com.
Adult concession tickets start from just $17, while child tickets are free on Family Day.
All three days of the 2023 carnival will feature live stream coverage with finals day broadcast live on the Seven Network on Monday, April 10.
