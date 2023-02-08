81 years on, Horsham remembers Darwin bombing and the Wimmera's role in its defence

The Wimmera will once again mark its unique place in the the bombing of Darwin on February 19, 1942, by the Japanese in World War II, the first attack on Australian soil by a foreign enemy.
The 81st Anniversary Bombing of Darwin Commemorative Service will be held on Friday, February 17, at 9.45am at the Horsham College Assembly Hall.
Veterans, families, students, organisations and the public are invited to attend the ceremony which will include students of the local colleges participating, laying of wreaths and the Natimuk Brass Band.
The guest speaker is former journalist Keith Lockwood who had family in Darwin including his uncle Douglas Lockwood a journalist who went on to cover the war for southern newspapers.
The service will be followed by laying of wreaths at the Horsham RSL and Darwin Defenders memorial in Sawyer Park. People are welcome to also pay their respects on Sunday at the memorial as well.
Darwin Defenders committee member Sheryl Bartlett, whose father Laurie Schmidt was one of about 900 military militia volunteers from the Wimmer and Mallee serving in Darwn, said the attack left hundreds of servicemen and civilians dead, and countless others injured.
"The Bombing of Darwin Day is a day to reflect on our past and to pay tribute to those servicemen, servicewomen and civilians who were there - those who courageously defended our country, those who selflessly helped others, those who dealt with the aftermath, and of course, those who lost their lives," she said.
In the initial attack at 9.58am on February 19, 1942, 188 Japanese enemy aircrafts dropped more bombs on Darwin than used in the attack on Pearl Harbour, Honolulu, Hawaii.
The attack was the first of at least 64 air raids on Northern Australia, which continued until November 12, 1943.
"Of the military militia, 900 were volunteers from the Wimmera and southern Mallee, young men who were farmers, farm labours and other occupations.
"With these young men leaving, women were encouraged to participate in everyday jobs, family businesses and working on the family farm. The social fabric changed."
Mrs Bartlett said the local commemoration started with reunions of the men, mainly from the 19th Machinegun Battalion, which started back in 1957.
Darwin Defenders a national association for the men who served and their families was formed in the early 2000s and in 2011 Bombing of Darwin Day became a national day of observance.
