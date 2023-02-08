The Wimmera Mail-Times
Police

Fatal accidents on Victorian country roads major concern for police

By Andrew Thomson
February 8 2023 - 6:00pm
Fatal accidents on rural 100km/h roads remain a major concern for police road safety chiefs, with two deaths in the Wimmera/Northern Grampians region in the past month.

Andrew Thomson

