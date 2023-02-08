Fatal accidents on Victorian country roads major concern for police

Fatal accidents on rural 100km/h roads remain a major concern for police road safety chiefs, with two deaths in the Wimmera/Northern Grampians region in the past month.
Victoria Police Acting Assistant Commissioner Justin Goldsmith said despite a huge police operation across the state there were six fatalities on Victorian roads during the Australia Day long weekend Operation Amity, including a death near Halls Gap and Hamilton.
And the message is still not getting through with a further 12 deaths up to February 8 since Operation Amity finished on January 29.
The death toll now stands at 42 for this month in comparison with 31 for the same period last year.
In the fatal accidents in this region a woman died at the scene when her car left Mount Zero Road at Halls Gap and struck a tree just before 4.30pm on January 28.
In the other death, a 20-year-old woman was killed when her vehicle left Casterton-Naracoorte Road and rolled just after 7.30am on January 9, at Langkoop in the West Wimmera Shire. The driver from Bordertown died at the scene.
Acting Assistant Commissioner Goldsmith said more than 75 per cent of fatal collisions this year had happened on rural Victorian roads.
"It's been a particularly bad start to the year, and we're really concerned about the high number of fatalities this month, particularly on rural roads across the state," he said.
While there have been no deaths locally since Operation Amity, police have had to deal with drunk and speeding drivers.
Ararat Police were shocked to detected a Italian national speeding at 147km in Armstrong overnight, on Sunday, February 5 and a 63-year-old St Arnaud was caught drink-driving on Sunday with a reading 0.12. His car was impounded.
During Operation Amity, infringements in the Northern Grampians PSA, which includes Ararat and Stawell, were minimal, with only one drunk driver and one drug driver being arrested, while two disqualified drivers and two unlicensed drivers were also intercepted.
Speeding offences remained high though, with 31 drivers being nabbed for breaching the speed limit.
Other infringements included three seatbelt offences, seven unregistered vehicles and one cyclist offence, while zero mobile phone offences or impoundments were recorded.
Ararat Police Sergeant Jeremy Hancock said he was happy with the Operation Amity results, but noted there was still room for improvement, particularly with speeding.
"Most people behaved themselves, but unfortunately there's still quite a few that take too many risks on our roads," Sergeant Hancock said.
"With the road toll up this year, we're really encouraging people to be more mindful of their speed for everyone's safety."
There were no drink or drug driving offence in the Horsham PSA, speeding remained high with 13 offences recorded over the long weekend, while four unregistered vehicles were also nabbed.
Acting Assistant Commissioner Goldsmith said automatic number plate recognition technology has helped police detect more than 500 unauthorised drivers during the five-day Australian Day long weekend road safety blitz.
Operation Amity saw police enforcing on Victorian roads during the high-risk Australia Day period, with ANPR technology fitted to highway patrol and specialist police vehicles used to detect disqualified, suspended and unlicensed drivers.
Police detected an average of 100 unauthorised drivers during each day of Operation Amity, which is an increase on the 85 unauthorised drivers detected per day during the statewide road policing operation over the Christmas period.
More than a third of all infringements issued were for speeding, with majority of detections for speeding ranging between 10km/h and 25km/h over the limit.
Police also caught 225 drink drivers and 198 drug drivers during the operation, with 117,703 alcohol and drug tests conducted across the state.
"Whilst it's great that ANPR technology is helping police to detect and remove more unauthorised drivers than ever before, it's also frustrating that we continue to detect an increasing number of these suspended, disqualified and unlicensed drivers on our roads," he said.
"Unauthorised drivers have no right to be on the road, yet they continue to flout the rules, putting their lives and others at risk.
"Rest assured, our enhanced capability means that we are stopping these drivers in their tracks and removing them from our roads, making it safer for all road users," he said.
