I would like to congratulate on behalf of the shire, the Hindmarsh Young Citizen of the Year recipient Ayla Roberts of Rainbow and the Hindmarsh Citizen of the Year Christine Dufty of Nhill on their awards, as well as the Dimboola Boat and Water Ski Club for their event 'Peter Taylor Memorial Barefoot Tournament and Night Jump' which was Hindmarsh's Community Event of the Year, and know that they are doing great work within their community and the awards were well deserved.