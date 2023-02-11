We are back in the swing of things on all thing's council for 2023.
I spoke to many farmers over the harvest period, and whilst it was challenging due to the late season rains, farmers appear to have had a generally successful harvest.
I would like to congratulate on behalf of the shire, the Hindmarsh Young Citizen of the Year recipient Ayla Roberts of Rainbow and the Hindmarsh Citizen of the Year Christine Dufty of Nhill on their awards, as well as the Dimboola Boat and Water Ski Club for their event 'Peter Taylor Memorial Barefoot Tournament and Night Jump' which was Hindmarsh's Community Event of the Year, and know that they are doing great work within their community and the awards were well deserved.
Whilst as a council we are making a heavy commitment to our road program this year through our LRCI funding, we still have many great infrastructure projects to look forward to around our shire.
We recently enjoyed the opening of the new lake in Rainbow which appears to be a big hit with swimmers and picnickers alike.
On the 10th of February at 6pm we will be opening the new Nhill tennis clubrooms; this will be followed by a free community barbecue.
Other projects expected to be opened this year will be the Jeparit Swimming Hole and the Wimmera River Discovery Trail along the Wimmera River. Other projects that will evolve further are the Llew Schilling silos in Rainbow, the Rainbow Rises Off Road race facility and the Nhill Streetscape Masterplan.
New picnic settings have been installed at the Jeparit Memorial Hall for use by patrons accessing the range of services provided on the site. Council were planning to install a shelter over one of the settings but due to heritage constraints for the Jeparit Memorial Hall precinct, this was unable to be carried out. The settings have been funded by the Victorian Governments COVID Safe Outdoor Activation Fund. Picnic settings have also been installed under the new shade shelter at Dimboola Skatepark.
This project has been funded by the Federal Governments Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.
