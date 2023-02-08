Aussie rock legend Mark Lizotte, aka 'Diesel' will bring his signature croon and guitar skills to Horsham with an intimate set of solo blues material.
The 'Greatest Hits Alone with Blues Tour' will arrive at HorshamTown Hall on Friday, 11 March, where Diesel will perform a mix of classic hits and new material from his latest album Alone with Blues, over two sets.
The "Tip of My Tongue" hitmaker said he was keen to take audiences on a journey through his discography, albeit in a much more intimate format compared with typical Diesel shows.
"The idea is to let me do all the work and engulf you with sound," he said.
"In the theatre I can do things that I can't do in a noisy pub. I still love playing noisy gigs, but these solo shows are so special because they allow me to let every single drop of sound pour out.
"The bombastic nature of me is still there in spades. It gets loud and the electric guitar is used a lot, so it's not just me sitting on a stool with a guitar.
"To me, it's still a rock show, and it still feels like I've got everyone around me on stage. It's what you can conjure up and what's implied," he added.
For Lizotte, performing in rural and regional towns across the country gives him the chance to see how other people live, and immerse himself in the sights and culture of different places, even if it's just for one day.
He also said running plays a big role in how he engages with and learns more about the towns and locales he's touring.
"Part of my routine is to run around wherever I am. I just let my feet take me and I don't really plan too much," Lizotte said.
"It always seems to lead me to a river, or a country trail or a botanical garden. I can't believe my luck, it happens all the time.
"It also gives me something to talk about later when I'm on stage. I don't feel like I'm just dropping in on the town and then blowing out the next day," he added.
A little bit regional hospitality and friendliness also makes an impression on the six-time ARIA Award winner.
"I'm aware this sounds like the biggest cliche, but it's so refreshing when people say "Hi" or "Good morning"," he laughed.
"Part of me is so shocked by that sometimes, especially being a city dweller. It's so nice."
With just over a month to go before his Ararat Town Hall performance, Lizotte said audiences can expect a bit of everything, from fan favourites to blues classics, and even some storytelling.
"They're going to get the lion's share of the hits they know, with some blues that is intrinsic to my DNA," he said.
"I also like to take people through the backstories of what drew me to record a particular song. I thought I'd make it as dynamic as I can."
Diesel will perform at Horsham Town Hall Theatre on Friday, 10 March. Doors open from 7:30pm, for an 8pm start. Tickets through the venue's website
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
