ARIA Award-winning singer-songwriter Diesel will perform in Horsham on March 11

Vincent Dwyer
Vincent Dwyer
Updated February 9 2023 - 12:36pm, first published February 8 2023 - 7:00pm
Mark Lizotte aka "Diesel" will perform new blues material and classic hits at Ararat Town Hall. Picture contributed.

Aussie rock legend Mark Lizotte, aka 'Diesel' will bring his signature croon and guitar skills to Horsham with an intimate set of solo blues material.

