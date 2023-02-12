The Wimmera Mail-Times
Our Places

Country charm and a 146 year old story to tell at Dooen Hotel

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
February 12 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Buying a hotel during the uncertainty of a pandemic didn't faze new owners of the Dooen pub - qualified chef Jason Williamson and partner Vanessa Humphreys - who took over 18 months ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.