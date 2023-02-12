Buying a hotel during the uncertainty of a pandemic didn't faze new owners of the Dooen pub - qualified chef Jason Williamson and partner Vanessa Humphreys - who took over 18 months ago.
With experience in the hotel industry in Tasmania and Darwin, they arrived in the Wimmera 10 years ago and spent that time flipping houses.
Opportunity knocked and they became the owners of the Dooen Hotel, 15 minutes east of Horsham.
They plans to continue some traditions established by the more than 40 publicans in the hotel's 146 year history while creating some of their own.
To that end, Jason immediately put his renovating skills to good use on the hotel, including creating a set of bespoke tables for the dining room.
COVID created some challenges but the community rallied and supported the takeaway menu with nearby staff from industries contributing to their ability to hold on through lock downs and difficult restrictions.
Staff from the windfarms and the agricultural students were a great support too.
Stock rotation was hard, and probably created the greatest challenge, but they held on and the hotel is now the bustling center of town.
"Some of the government grants that were available during Covid-19 really helped us renovate," Jason said.
In life the unexpected can happen and for Jason and Vanessa, there could ne nothing more surprising than a wheel off a passing truck bouncing though the front window of the hotel.
"Luckily it wasn't during opening hours, there were no customers in the bar and there were no injuries," Jason said.
He plans to mount some of the bolts from the wheel on the wall as a reminder of the event and historical value ... and perhaps have some bar mats made too.
"Our staff are wonderful," said Jason, giving a shout-out to their dedication and hard work, which has a big part of the hotel's success.
And the hotel has some architectural gems hidden within.
"Pressed tin ceilings were installed during 1922 in a renovation project to upgrade the hotel and prevent it from being closed due to its age, they're still here and we plan to leave them here," he said.
"It's the old country charm that we love and so do our customers. I often wish the walls could talk - they'd have some stories to tell," Jason said.
"We hope we'll be successful in some grant funding that is specifically targeted to the restoration and maintenance of historical buildings, so we can continue to preserve the history of the Dooen."
Plans for a larger beer garden with a wrap around area at the back of the hotel will provide seating for large events. There are also plans to build self-contained units in a separate area adjoining the hotel.
"There is a shortage of accommodation for workers in the region so I think building the units is a good opportunity to grow our business and the community, large developments planned for the area is an important part of the growth of the town," Jason said.
Dinner is served Wednesday to Sunday, with weekday lunches by appointment only.
"We provide meals for all budgets and appetites. We have 800g plus steaks and we also serve chips and gravy. We want everyone to be comfortable in the hotel, enjoy great food, good hospitality and come to a place where we know them by name," Jason said
