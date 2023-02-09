Residents across the Wimmera region have felt the pinch as the cost of living and rate rises continue to increase.
A Vinnies spokesperson said there had been a 30 per cent overall rise in calls for asking for a range of assistance in the last six months.
They also noted that there had been a 95 per cent increase in callers requesting food help, up from 91 per cent.
There was also a 36 per cent increase in calls from people on parenting payments, a 22 per cent rise in new callers, a 60 per cent rise in new calls from people on wages or salary, and a 46 per cent rise in new callers on JobSeeker.
"We expect calls for help with back-to-school costs to double in January and February, compared to November and December," the spokesperson said.
Vinnies North-Western Central Council President Chris Pye said the cost of living was hitting vulnerable households in the community.
"It's a particularly tough time for people recovering from the costs of Christmas and for families getting children back to school," he said.
"The rise in rentals is putting affordable housing out of reach for many.
"Often people have no money left for food after paying their rent and that's when they come to St Vincent de Paul Society for help."
The Vinnies spokesperson said that anecdotally, members reported an increase in people asking for assistance.
"Particularly food, rent assistance and fuel vouchers," they said.
"Members say people report that their money is just not going far enough with the cost of living rises.
"They are also helping people with household items through local Vinnies Shops.
"Our local members in Horsham also say that they have been helping more people than usual access all their energy bill concessions available to them."
Across Victoria, Vinnies have 245 conferences, and local volunteer member groups, that provide personalised support to people in need.
Assistance includes paying accommodation and education costs, food and cost of living expenses such as utility and pharmacy bills.
They also provide emotional support, budgeting advice and advocacy. These services are available in regional areas as well as some of our education programs, two of which operate in Warrnambool.
Learn more about the Vinnies education programs here.
Residents looking for help can access services by calling the local assistance centres and making an appointment to attend during opening hours and speak with the volunteers.
Horsham Assistance Centre
Call 5381 2371.
Stawell Assistance Centre
0437 344 323.
Ararat Assistance Centre
0459 163 461.
Vinnies is currently running an Education Fundraising campaign. Donations can be made here.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
