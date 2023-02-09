Horsham's Mitch Creek was named to the 'All-NBL First Team' at the NBL Most Valuable Player awards on Tuesday Night.
In his fourth season with the South-East Melbourne Phoenix, Creek averaged averaged 23.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists during the season.
Creek joined Perth's Bryce Cotton, Sydney's Xavier Cooks and Derrick Walton Junior and Tasmania's Milton Doyle on the first team.
He was also a finalist for the regular season Most Valuable Player known as the Andrew Gaze Trophy.
Creek finished with 80 votes, behind three-time winner Cotton (96 votes) and Cooks (120 votes).
Previously: Horsham basketballers shine on NBL stage
Meanwhile, Creek will search for team glory with the Phoenix with the NBL finals starting on Thursday night.
The Phoenix finished the regular season in fifth position on the ladder with a 15-13 record.
As a result, they host the Perth Wildcats in a single game play-In qualifier.
The Wildcats won a fascinating Round 18 match to make their way into the finals.
Requiring at least an 11-point win against the Sydney Kings in the last match of the season, Perth pulled off a 96-84 win.
In their three regular season matchups, the Phoenix got the better of the Wildcats.
In round 5, South-West Melbourne won a nail biter 91-90 in Perth.
The Wildcats were victorious at home 103-96 in round 7, before the Phoenix won at home a 112-91 in round 16.
The winner will play either the Cairns Taipans or the Tasmanian JackJumpers.
Meanwhile, Shaun Bruce's Sydney Kings finished the season as minor premiers.
The Kings wait until playoff series two, only three wins away from the championship series.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.