February 10
The John Lennon Songbook.
John Waters and Stewart D'Arrietta are coming to the Horsham Town Hall Theatre with the John Lennon Songbook. An evening of memories and talent from the star of Looking through a Glass Onion.
February 11
Henley on Lake Wallace.
Celebrating the 100th Henley on Wallace, the small town of Edenhope is looking forward to hosting this special event and welcoming visitors and tourists back after COVID-19. Featuring Tour De Henley, Colour Run, Street Parade, Show and Shine, sideshows, food and so much more.
February 17-19
Country Music Festival at Lake Charlegrark
Two of the biggest names in show business in Australia will headline the Country Music Festival at Lake Charlegrark from February 17-19. Kasey Chambers and her father Bill Chambers will be joined by Jayne Denham, Sandra Humphries, Danny Stain and the Steve Bartel Band plus a host of other fantastic country artists. Camping available.
February 25
Feast 150K
The third Feast 150k will kick off on February 25 for a week long harvest festival showcasing food and produce sourced from within 150km of Horsham. Tickets include a breakfast, dinner, guest speakers, food and wine with bar facilities and all access.
April 1
Black Sorrows and Joe Camilleri
Join Joe Camilleri and The Black Sorrows for a very special night as they celebrate The Black Sorrows' Live from The Shangri-La, an incredible live recording that captures that spark that defines The Black Sorrows. For more information, visit http://www.horshamtownhall.com.au/hthevent/the-black-sorrows-live-from-the-shangri-la.
May 2023
Grampians Grape Escape
The Grampians Grape Escape in Halls Gap is a weekend of regional wine, food and music that cannot be missed.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.