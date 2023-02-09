The Wimmera Veteran Golfers Association held the first event for the year at the Warracknabeal Golf Club on Monday, February 6.
It was a special event as for the first time the Wimmera Ladies Veteran Golfers joined the men for the day for a combined total of 71 golfers out on the course.
A great day was had by all involved with the men's golf results as follows:
A Grade Winner - David Lanyon 37 points
A Grade Runner up - David Baker 36 points
B Grade Winner - Graeme Moncrieff 34 points
B Grade Runner up - Ferdi Masiero 34 points
C Grade Winner - Peter Scott 37 points
C Grade Runner up - Denis Hutchinson 36 points
The ball run down was as follows;
35 points Rob Porter.
34 points Bill Hutchinson.
33 points Greg Proud, Anthony Jones, Ross Barnett, Brian Scott and Ron Dodds.
32 points Wayne McDonald.
31 points Ian Hair, Ian Yole, Trevor Yole, Ross Warrick, Stan Ryan, Rex Konig, Ian Moorehead, Roy Liersch, Steve Harris, Elston Arnold and Max Burns.
The nearest the pins were as follows:
5th Mike Brown, 7th Greg Proud, 13th Rob Boyd and 2nd 9th David Baker.
The next game is on February 20 at the Nhill Golf Club. It will also be combined with the ladies. with 9am registration for 9.30am hit off.
New members are always welcomed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.