The Wimmera Mail-Times

The Wimmera Veteran Golfers Association held the first event of 2023

Updated February 9 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Wimmera Veteran Golfers Association held the first event for the year at the Warracknabeal Golf Club on Monday, February 6.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.