Waterways closed due to blue-green algae

By Newsroom
Updated February 9 2023 - 8:22pm, first published 3:00pm
Laboratory results on Thursday confirmed toxic blooms were present at Green Lake and Dock Lake. Picture by Juanita Greville.

Green Lake, Dock Lake and parts of the Wimmera River in Horsham have been closed to recreational use because of blue-green algae.

