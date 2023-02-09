Waterways closed due to blue-green algae

Green Lake, Dock Lake and parts of the Wimmera River in Horsham have been closed to recreational use because of blue-green algae.
Laboratory results on Thursday confirmed toxic blooms were present at Green Lake and Dock Lake.
Horsham Rural City Council is waiting for tests to confirm whether algae is also present in the river upstream of the Riverside Recreation Reserve.
In the meantime, people who come into contact with this water should wash affected skin immediately in clean water.
People are also advised not to use the affected water for cooking, drinking, washing or showering. Boiling the affected water will not make it safe to use.
Council staff will continue to monitor waterways for the presence of toxic algae and update the status as required.
People can still sightsee and enjoy other activities at affected waterways that do not involve direct contact with the water.
Council recommends:
Additional information on blue green algae can be found at GWMWater's blue-green algae webpage to be informed of the risks.
Blue-green algae occurs naturally in waterbodies. They contain toxins that are harmful to humans and animals. Signs of algae contact are skin rashes or itchiness, sore eyes, ears and nose, or if swallowed, nausea or vomiting.
It is not possible to predict how long the algae will remain at high levels.
Water supplied by the council is not suitable for human consumption without first being properly treated. Human consumption includes showering, bathing, washing, cooking, ice making and drinking.
For more information about blue-green algae and your health, visit www.betterhealth.vic.gov.au/health/healthyliving/Harmful-algal-blooms
