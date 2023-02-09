No fault divorce in Australia explained: What you need to know

No-fault divorce in Australia refers to obtaining a divorce without the need to show or prove that one spouse was at fault for the breakdown of a marriage. Picture Shutterstock.

When it comes to divorce, there are a wide number of misconceptions floating around. In Australia, one of the most prominent and recurring of misconceptions is that in order to be granted a divorce, either party is required to prove that the other is "at fault".



While this indeed rang true in the past, "proving fault" is no longer a prerequisite thanks to the introduction of the no-fault divorce principle in 1975.



If you are considering applying for a divorce and are looking for some helpful information to guide you through the process, we encourage you to stick around for the rest of this article.

This article takes a deep dive into no-fault divorce in Australia and everything you need to know about it.

What is no-fault divorce?

As its name suggests, no-fault divorce in Australia refers to obtaining a divorce without the need to show or prove that one spouse was at fault for the breakdown of a marriage.



This means that when the Courts grant a divorce in Australia, they do not take into consideration the reason/s the marriage ended.



Under the Family Law Act 1975 (Cth), the only grounds for divorce that either party in a marriage needs to show is the irretrievable breakdown of the relationship, which is demonstrated by a mandatory 12 months of separation.

The history in Australia

When the 1975 Family Law Act was passed, a 'no-fault' divorce clause was introduced in Australia. Prior to this, the divorce process was a much more lengthy procedure and required those who wish to get divorced pursuant to the Marriage Causes Act to prove one of 14 grounds (with evidence) for divorce including:

Adultery

Desertion

Habitual drunkenness

Insanity

Cruelty

Imprisonment

To succeed on one of these grounds, a spouse had to prove marital fault in order to be granted a legal divorce. Unfortunately, this burden of proof often led to lengthy divorce battles and expensive court fees for everyone involved, not to mention the emotional and mental toll taken on spouses, children and other involved family members.



Without no-fault divorce laws, there is a chance that someone who is in a bad marriage (and who is unable to provide evidence) has to remain unhappily married to their spouse.

Thankfully, this is no longer the case as of the year 1975 when 'no-fault' divorce was introduced in Australia. Rather than proving that one party is at fault for the breakdown of a marriage contract, a couple now only has to show that they have been separated for 12 months in order for a divorce to be granted by the Courts.

The benefits of no-fault divorce

Some of the many benefits of no-fault divorce include (but are not limited to):

No-fault divorce has made the divorce process a lot simpler and more affordable for couples;

It helps to reduce the enmity surrounding separation and divorce;

It removes religious and moralistic approaches to marriage;

Financial settlements are based solely on a spouse's need, ability to pay, and financial contributions to the family as opposed to what they did to contribute to the divorce;

It promotes the notion that anyone should have the right to leave a marriage equally, without having to be legally held for its breakdown; and

It can empower spouses in abusive relationships to leave, particularly because there is no legal obligation to publicly testify about the abuse that occurred.

No-fault divorce as it pertains to child and custody arrangements

One vital thing to note about no-fault divorce in Australia is that even though a party's bad behaviour is not relevant for divorce proceedings, residual fault elements can still be important, particularly when it comes to child custody and parenting arrangements.



For example, if there is a history of domestic violence, substance abuse, or mental illness, this will always be taken into consideration by the Courts when determining custody and parenting arrangements.



With this in mind, parents can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that their children will not be subject to a spouse's bad behaviour irrespective of no-fault divorce.

Can I Apply For No-Fault Divorce?

You can apply for no-fault divorce in Australia if either you or your spouse:

Consider Australia as your home and intend to live in Australia indefinitely, or

are an Australian citizen by birth, descent or by grant of Australian citizenship, or

ordinarily live in Australia and have done so for 12 months immediately before filing for divorce.

Do note that it is possible to be separated but still to live in the same house. This is called being separated "but living under the one roof".



The Courts will look at a number of different factors to prove that you and your spouse are validly separated if you live under the same roof.

These include whether you and your spouse:

Stopped sleeping in the same bed;

Stopped wearing your wedding rings;

Ceased intimate activities;

Have separate bank accounts and finances;

Cook and eat separately;

Do not perform household chores for one another such as washing clothes, cooking etc.

Act in a way so that it is obvious to family, friends, neighbours, coworkers and outsiders otherwise that the relationship is over.

How to apply

In Australia, you will need to apply to the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia for a divorce. However, if you reside in WA, you will need to apply to the Family Court of Western Australia.



You can choose between a joint application for divorce, or one person may apply independently (a 'sole application). Whether you will need to attend court will depend on whether the application is joint or sole, and whether you have any children under the age of 18.

Information on how to apply for divorce can be found at the following websites:

And there you have it - everything you need to know about no-fault divorce in Australia.



Divorce is a difficult and stressful time for those going through it. As such, we always recommend getting in touch with an experienced family lawyer who will be able to help you figure out the process in detail and prepare the Application for Divorce.