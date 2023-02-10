CFA: 'There's a lot of dry grass ready to burn'

"Summer is not over yet" is the message Assistant Chief Fire Officer Bernie Fradd has for the Grampians region after two grass fires in less than a week.
Read also: Firies battling large blaze in Armstrong
Fradd said that while the causes of the fires varied, the underlying factor was the amount of dry grass following wet weather.
"We're toward the end of summer, but we've had an enormous growth due to the wet year," he said.
"There's a lot of dry grass ready to burn.
"So the minute anything happens, whether it's accidental or a car pulls into the long grass, the minute it starts, the fires take off because we're at the end of summer, and there is dry grass around."
Fradd said it was important for people to understand that while the days weren't as hot, it didn't reduce the risk of fire.
We're used to thinking it's a wet year, but it isn't," he said.
"The grass dries, and any rainfall doesn't last too long. Once the grass cures (the process in which grass dies), it makes it easier to catch alight."
"The bush is always a risk in summer, and long dry grass is always a risk."
As the weather starts to cool down, Fradd said residents should start preparing their properties.
"It's never too late," he said.
"People can do more preparation around their homes, make sure whatever long long grass is around is cut.
"They need to make sure that they've got some water or a hose ready just in case something happens.
"The message is that summer is not over, there will be fires, and it's as much about people being prepared and ready, just in case something happens in their local area."
Ararat and Stawell have an extreme bushfire risk level as of February 10, while Horsham has a moderate bushfire risk
Fire danger restrictions are in place until May 1.
It comes as a timely reminder ahead of the 40th anniversary of the Ash Wednesday fires that devastated Victoria.
The Ash Wednesday 40th Anniversary Memorial Service will be held on Sunday 12 February to commemorate a tragic event in Victoria's bushfire history.
The Ash Wednesday bushfires were a series of devastating fires that impacted more than 200,000 hectares and led to the death of 47 people in Victoria, including 14 CFA volunteers.
Many fatalities were a result of firestorm conditions caused by a sudden and violent wind change.
The event is being held at the Ash Wednesday Bushfire Education Centre in Cockatoo.
The venue, a former kindergarten, is the building where up to 200 residents sheltered at the height of the fires.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.