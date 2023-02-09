Thai Basil dishes up 15 years of success Advertising Feature

Pawel and Fon Poplawski in 2023. Pictures supplied.

Horsham's Thai Basil is celebrating 15 years in business.

Family-owned and operated by Pawel and Fon Poplawski, Thai Basil was established in 2008 with an aim to always serve honest and authentic Thai cuisine.

The husband-and-wife team say their local community has been an amazing support throughout those years, and even helped them stay afloat during the covid pandemic.

"From day one we have been overwhelmed by the support and friendliness of the people of Horsham and our little community, and we haven't looked back," Pawel says.

"We lived in Sydney but when we came to Horsham we fell in love with the town and thought it was a great place to run a business and raise kids with the open spaces."

Since opening their business, Pawel and Fon have been blessed with two sons, aged 8 and 10, while Thai Basil has continued to grow in popularity and staff.

"Fifteen years ago we met people who just had their children born and now they are teenagers... it's amazing," he says.

"They have grown up with us and we have grown up with them."

The husband-and-wife team at thier shop back in 2008.

Pawel says over the years he has also given back to many fundraisers as a thank you for all the community support they have received.

"We have been supporting for many years our local sporting clubs, Horsham Arts Council and many social events," he says.



"We've been giving back as much as we have been given, I strongly believe in the saying what goes around, comes around," he says.

Pawel says everything from his restaurant is made on premises, every dish is cooked to order, and everything is made from scratch.

"My favourite dish is the chilli fried rice, but the most popular ones are Pad Thai, cashew nut stir fry, and fried rice, and by far the favourite entree is the money bag.



"The money bag is golden fried pastry stuffed with minced chicken, peanuts and Thai herbs served with homemade sweet chilli sauce.

"Not to brag but according to Tripadvisor we have been number one in Horsham for a number of years.

"Every year we receive a certificate of excellence, so we are really proud of what we have achieved, but we would not have been able to do it without our supporters - not only Horsham, but surrounds."