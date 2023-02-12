Stuck on Valentines Day gifts? Check out our Horsham gift buying guide

"It's written on the wind, it's everywhere I go..."
Whether you like it or not, Valentine's Day is around the corner and love is in the air.
Read also:
If you've left it a little late or you're still looking for something special for that someone special, you can breath a sigh of relief because the Wimmera Mail Times has got you covered for your last minute gift giving needs.
There are a few fail-safe options that you can't go wrong with:
Hydro and Co
Give a gift that never dies with a hydro plant. Choose from a lovely range of plants in stunning vases that will brighten any room. Hydro plants grow in water and is the latest low-maintenance indoor plant trend.
Pick a Posie
Full of colour, flowers are a timeless tradition. Order early or pick up a bouquet and surprise your loved one.
Makers Gallery and Studio
Pick up locally crafted gifts from Makers Gallery and Studio and help support creatives. From art smocks to plants and everything in between, there's something for everyone. Makers Gallery and Studio is located next to Horsham Regional Library.
Horsham Newsagency and Gifts
If you're looking for one shop to do your shopping, Horsham Newsagency and Gifts is it. You can pick up a Valentine's Day card, a copy of the Wimmera Mail Times and a gift from their giftware range while grabbing a cup of coffee.
Gypsy Willow
Looking to create a romantic vibe, then head to Gypsy Willow for a range of New Age crystals, candles, clothing, jewellery and more.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.