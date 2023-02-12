The Wimmera Mail-Times
What's on

Stuck on Valentines Day gifts? Check out our Horsham gift buying guide

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
Updated February 13 2023 - 11:40am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuck on Valentines Day gifts? Check out our Horsham gift buying guide

"It's written on the wind, it's everywhere I go..."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vera Demertzis

Vera Demertzis

Senior Journalist

Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.