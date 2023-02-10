First up John Waters, now we're off to Henley

How did you kick off your weekend?
There were a bunch of people who headed to the Horsham Town Hall last night to hear John Waters (and a 1960s retrospective that delighted the crowd).
Today all roads will lead to Lake Wallace, where Henley will run to the delights of the crowds as it turns the big 100.
It's part of a thriving events scene that is flourishing in the Horsham area post COVID shutdowns.
And we're embracing the opportunities with gusto.
Next month the 150km Feast will have its third outing - with a sold-out dinner under the stars and lunch, a silent auction to help fix a floor and a food van Sunday that will bring street food and entertainment to the city.
The Wimmera Field Days will soon return after a hiatus, with exhibits big and small already starting to move into place out at the site. The buzz is building, with most accommodation booked out in the Horsham area.
It all makes for a vibrant social scene, with plenty of things to do, places to explore, tastes to try and memories to make.
It's also a chance for our businesses to get a boost, and not just from the tourists. Have a "staycation" and explore the wonders of our backyard - from treks and trails to wine and silo art.
And when you get back from a great day out, book in for some great music - Diesel and Joe Camilleri are heading our way.
If you've got a story to tell, I'd love to hear from you. Email me at juanita.greville@austcommunitymedia.com.au
