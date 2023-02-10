Throwback gallery: Henley on Lake Wallace - were you there in 2018

EDENHOPE will be full of excitement for Henley on Lake Wallace on Saturday afternoon, the plenty of activities for all ages.
We look back at all the excitement of 2018.
Henley committee president in 2018, Hugh Caldow, said there was plenty of activities organised for all ages.
He said the afternoon would start at 2pm for the annual Henley on Lake Wallace parade where schools and community groups will be marching alongside their floats.
Once the parade had finished, Mr Caldow said the rides would be open from 3.30pm onward.
With Lake Wallace full of yabbies, he said the yabby eating contest would be a crowd-pleaser.
It is set to be a great family day out and it is exciting to see everyone return to town and catch up with each other, he said.
