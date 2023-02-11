Horsham mosquito fogging continues to combat Ross River virus and other diseases

Horsham Rural City staff have been spraying for adult mosquitos along the Wimmera River waterfront in Horsham and other areas where large numbers of people congregate as part of a concerted campaign to stop Ross River Virus spreading into the community.
Ross River Virus was detected in the region following flooding and mosquito control programs aimed at both adults and larvae have been introduced by council.
"Since the viruses were found to be present, adult fogging and spraying is also now occurring in areas where mosquitoes congregate, usually areas with lots of foliage. Council is also targeting areas where public events are to be held to temporarily reduce the number of adult mosquitoes," Council Environmental Health Co-ordinator Luke Mitton said
Council teams are conducting what are described as "fogging" operations from the back of vehicles to reduce adult number in the immediate area.
Council staff have also been targeting areas of stagnant water where larvae can breed.
The public has also been urged to play a role by reducing uncovered water sources and stagnant water at their homes and properties.
In it's latest advice to the public to make sure they apply insect repellant before leaving the home even on routine tasks such as taking the dog for a walk.
"Your best protection is to avoid bites. Use mosquito repellents containing Picardin or DEET on all exposed skin; and limit your time outdoors if lots of mosquitoes are about," council posted on Facebook.
Your only protection against mosquitoes and the diseases they can carry is to avoid mozzie bites.
Other suggestions to avoid being bitten by an infected mosquito include:
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.