Horsham mosquito fogging continues to combat Ross River virus and other diseases

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated February 12 2023 - 10:04am, first published 9:11am
Council staff fogging along the river in Horsham to combat adult mosquitos which can carry Ross River Virus and other potentially deadly diseases. Picture supplied.

Horsham Rural City staff have been spraying for adult mosquitos along the Wimmera River waterfront in Horsham and other areas where large numbers of people congregate as part of a concerted campaign to stop Ross River Virus spreading into the community.

