100th running of Henley on Lake Wallace worth the wait

It was a case of third time lucky, but the 100th running of the annual Henley on Lake Wallace at Edendhope didn't disappoint.
The day started with the street parade and the 40 entries had obviously used the extra time to prepare as they were a mixture of spectacular, hilarious and ever so cute.
Committee member and organiser Lizzie Kealey said focus then switched to the Rolling Pin Challenge, with more than 30 past winners taking part to celebrate 50 years of the Rolling Pin event.
"This weekend is very special considering the cancellation in the past two years due to COVID - I suppose we could say this weekend has been three years in the making because we've waited to hold it all that time," Ms Kealey said.
Other highlights included aerial acrobatics, yabbie eating and fireworks.
