The Wimmera Mail-Times
Photos

100th running of Henley on Lake Wallace worth the wait

February 12 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a case of third time lucky, but the 100th running of the annual Henley on Lake Wallace at Edendhope didn't disappoint.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.