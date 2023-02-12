Horsham's summer sports heat up as finals approach

A busy Saturday of sport in Horsham saw the start of finals in the lawn bowls pennant competition and tennis and cricket both on the cusp of finals in their competitions.
In the pennant bowls semi-finals, Horsham City played Dimboola with a spot in the grand final up for grabs.
It was elimination for the loser and progress to the preliminary final in the other semi-final between Horsham Golf and Sunnyside.
Horsham cricket started the penultimate round of the regular season with Bullants at home to Rup/Minyip and top of table West Wimmera hosting Jurg Tigers.
In round 15 of the Central Wimmera Tennis pennant competition Central Park hosted Horsham Lawn in a one versus two match-up and Drung South travelled to Kalkee.
The Wimmera Mail Times sports reporter Lucas Holmes took in some of the early action across the city to capture the afternoon's excitement.
