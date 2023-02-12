The Wimmera Mail-Times
Photos

Horsham's summer sports heat up as finals approach

Lucas Holmes
Lucas Holmes
Updated February 12 2023 - 11:09am, first published 11:00am
A busy Saturday of sport in Horsham saw the start of finals in the lawn bowls pennant competition and tennis and cricket both on the cusp of finals in their competitions.

