West Wimmera Warriors in trouble as Bullants close in on outright win

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated February 13 2023 - 11:27am, first published 10:47am
Bullants all-rounder Matt Combe took 8-11 to rout the Rup/Munyip batting line-up for just 22.

West Wimmera Warriors are in real trouble of blowing a 10-point lead on their Horsham Cricket Association rivals and surrendering the competition lead to Bullants who are set for an outright win on the back of eight wicket haul by Matt Combe.

