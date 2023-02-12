West Wimmera Warriors in trouble as Bullants close in on outright win

West Wimmera Warriors are in real trouble of blowing a 10-point lead on their Horsham Cricket Association rivals and surrendering the competition lead to Bullants who are set for an outright win on the back of eight wicket haul by Matt Combe.
A disastrous day one of round 14 for the Warriors saw them bundled out for 103 and staring down the barrel of a first inning loss to bottom side Jung Tigers.
The Tigers were 5/97 off 37 overs at stumps needing just seven run to claim first innings points.
West Wimmera will need to take 15 Tigers wickets on day two to salvage anything from an off day which coincided with a superb day for top-two rivals Bullants.
Bullants are in the box seat to claim 10 points for an outright win. With an innings up their sleeve, they take a 178-run lead and need just nine wickets to claim the outright win against Rup/Munyip on day two at City Oval.
Spearheaded by a superb 8-11 by Combe, Bullants needed just 10 overs to dismiss Rup Munyip for 22 in their first innings after they had earlier compiled a respectable 220 from 51.4 overs.
Only Jamie Byrne with 13 made double figures for Ruyp Munyip who had five ducks.
Combe struck again dismissing opener Braydon Ison for a duck in Ruyp Munyip's second dig which will resume on 1/20 with Byrne 17 not out and Lachlan Weidemann 1.
Combe's nine wickets on Saturday, followed 6-55 against Jurd last week.
Rup/Munyip would have been reasonably happy with their efforts to dismiss Bullants for 220 after they had been at 3/130.
Damiano Boddi was the chief destroyer taking 6-42 off 12 overs.
Bullants shared the runs and were batting at a one-day rate with Troy Dumesny top scoring with 46 off 47 balls, Shane Oakley making 44 off 50 and Josh Beddison 36 off 27. Justin Combe made a more patient 24, Tobey Anson 22 and Matt Combe 19.
At Davis Park, Nhill, West Wimmera could not get out of second gear and eight of the 10 batters failed to reach double figures as they were bundled out for 103 by Jung Tigers in the 36th over.
Brad Alexander made 38 at the top of the innings and Nathan Alexander 14.
Angus Adams led the Tigers attack with 5-12 and Levi Mock picked up 2-18 as Jung looked anything but a side on bottom of the ladder without a win.
Jung were 5/97 at stumps with Simon Mock on skipper Tyler Puls unbeaten on a very patient six. Conor Lawson was next best with 18 before he was run out.
Nathan Alexander took 2-41 and Jeremy Weeks 2-17.
