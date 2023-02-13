The Wimmera Mail-Times
Photos

John Waters' John Lennon tribute concert draws fans from far and wide | PHOTOS

February 13 2023 - 12:00pm
Music fans from the breadth of the Wimmera and across the South Australian border descended on the Horsham Town Hall on Saturday for the combined talents of performers John Waters and Stewart D'Arrietta and their critically acclaimed John Lennon Songbook Live in Concert.

