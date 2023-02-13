John Waters' John Lennon tribute concert draws fans from far and wide | PHOTOS

Music fans from the breadth of the Wimmera and across the South Australian border descended on the Horsham Town Hall on Saturday for the combined talents of performers John Waters and Stewart D'Arrietta and their critically acclaimed John Lennon Songbook Live in Concert.
And they didn't leave disappointed with Waters and D'Arriettat performing with the Liverpool Band delivering a showcase of Lennon's material with the Beatles and his solo career.
Among the appreciative crowd were Kay and Peter Evans from Stawell who described the performance as brilliant.
They agreed with Waters quip that "too much John Lennon music is hardly enough".
Waters has been performing Lennon's songs for 30 years.
"There was a burst of creativity in the 60's era and the role of singer songwriter really kicked off. This music exploded onto the music scene and has never left," he said.
"This music, this concert is every baby boomers' dream."
While it may have been a baby boomers' dream, the music drew young and old together singing along to timeless hits and the soundtrack of multiple generations.
