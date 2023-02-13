Windy, with a chance of sunburn

The dust was flying, the wind was raging and the sun was beating down on us yesterday. Then I woke this morning walked outside ... and needed a jumper.
The variability of February weather was out in all its glory in Horsham this weekend.
From the Wimmera Highway the Grampians were shrouded - dust, smoke, both - left the familiar peaks of the range a hazy blur.
Sneezing was an occupational hazard as wind whipped up dust from fields harvested, leaving the land a brown sheet that stretched as far as the eye could see.
Forecasts to 2050 have the Horsham region facing drier, hotter summers - and it felt like we had a taste of the possible fall-out from that in the past few days.
Colleagues who were at some big cross-border events - Henley on Lake Wallace and the Naracoorte Cup - found themselves caught out by the wind. Yes, they had applied sunscreen but had underestimated the danger of windburn.
Today they were paying the price and covering up. Better late than never.
I don't know about you, but the state of the weather ends up as topic Number 2 in any conversation these days, right behind "How are you?".
Too much rain, lack of rain, too much wind, too much heat ... it's rarely a Goldilocks zone.
We scrutinize our rain gauges (was that 1mm, or 1.5mm in it from the storm last night) and look to the skies for the next front.
I have the Bureau of Meteorology weather app on constant rotation. The radar section is a companion for my planning - and for alerting friends and family to potential storm risks hours before they land.
It's also pretty handy for figuring out which direction to go on a road ride (who wants to battle a 50km head wind).
This week the weather is all over the shop, again. Cool this morning (hence the jumper) but by the end of the week it's going to be pushing 38 degrees.
Get out and take advantage of the early mornings while you can!
If you've got a story to tell, I'd love to hear from you. Email me at juanita.greville@austcommunitymedia.com.au
