Former Horsham Mayor Bob Kirsopp's funeral at the Horsham Uniting Church on Tuesday

Updated February 14 2023 - 1:09pm, first published February 13 2023 - 4:00pm
Former Horsham mayor Bob Kirsopp, who died aged 88 last week, has been remembered as a gentleman and a great servant of the district. File picture

Horsham will farewell former mayor Bob Kirsopp at his funeral tomorrow (February 14) at St Andrew's Uniting Church in Horsham at 11am.

