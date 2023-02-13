Horsham will farewell former mayor Bob Kirsopp at his funeral tomorrow (February 14) at St Andrew's Uniting Church in Horsham at 11am.
The ceremony will be livestreamed via the Horsham Uniting Church Facebook page for people who are unable to attend in person.
Mr Kirsopp, 88, who was Horsham Mayor in 1975 and 1976, died last week.
He also served as a councillor from 1970 to 1979.
Current mayor Cr Robyn Gulline, councillors, chief executive officer Sunil Bhalla, directors and staff of the Horsham Rural City Council were among those who expressed their condolences to Mr Kirsopp's wife of 67 years Mavis and their family.
He was remembered across social media platforms as gentleman and great servant of the district.
Mr and Mrs Kirsopp both played an enormous role in the community, with Mrs Kirsopp working as a marriage celebrant across the Wimmera for nearly 40 years.
Mr Kirsopp continued his advocacy for the community beyond his time in council and was a founding member of Horsham Neighbourhood Watch and the Police Community Consultative Committee as well as Horsham Go Karts. He was also chairman of the Horsham Fishing Contest.
Behind the scenes he looked out for underprivileged children repairing donated bikes for them and also making wooden rocking ducks for small children.
