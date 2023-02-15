Horsham City defeated Dimboola on Saturday to book their place in the grand final of the Wimmera Division 1 Weekend Pennant bowls competition.
City, the minor premiers, prevailed 13 to 3 (73-62) in the major semi final at Coughlin Park Bowling Club.
On rink one Horsham City's Bryan Avery, Geoffrey Inglis, Gary Knight and skipper Daniel Gloury could not be separated from Dimboola's Darryl Argall, Wayne Albrecht, Darryl Both and skipper Daniel Danisch with the score 24 shots apiece.
Horsham City's four of Derek Ballinger, Colin Morrell, Ron Dolby and Skipper Anthony King took the second rink in convincing fashion with a 25 to 10 win against Shannon Williams, Judith Albrecht, Robert Pyres and Skipper Greg Cook.
Dimboola's third rink Mervyn Roberts, Geoff Gazelle, Joshua Cook and Skipper Peter O'Loughlin fought back with a 28 to 24 victory over Michael Turner, Marcus Gregg, Ron Goudie and skipper Kevin Clyne.
Also at Coughlin Park in the minor semi final, Horsham Golf ran out comprehensive winner against Sunnyside winning 16 to 0 (102-55).
Horsham Golf's Trevor Wood, Graeme Deleeuw, Geoffrey Bald and Skipper Gavin Walter defeated Ron Tollbring, John Brown, Chris Trotter and Skipper Stuart Cowan in the first rink 32 to 15.
A high-scoring second rink ended 38 to 15 in favour of Horsham Golf's Robert Grieger, Don Connors, Ken McClelland and Danny Schmidt against Dimboola's Paul Southcott, Michael Billet, Dale McRae and Skipper Brendan Lloyd.
In the third rink, Horsham's Adam Galpin, Stephen Harris, Bradley Robinson and skipper Ashley Batchelor defeated Debra Macinnes, Roger Macinnes, John Ackland and skipper Rex Bergen.
Horsham City get the week off and will play the winner of the preliminary final between Dimboola and Horsham Golf this Saturday.
The grand final will be played on Saturday, February 25.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
