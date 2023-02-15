The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham City and Horsham Golf win respective division one semi finals

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
February 15 2023
Horsham City defeated Dimboola on Saturday to book their place in the grand final of the Wimmera Division 1 Weekend Pennant bowls competition.

