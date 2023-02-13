On the back of two successful years and a third scheduled for the last weekend in February, 150km Feast Director and Founder Andrea Cross believes she can safely say it is now one of Horsham's annual events. But looking ahead to 2024 she intends to fully circle Horsham in the 150kms radius, into South Australia.
Bringing together producers from a 150km radius of Horsham, the event will host a gourmet weekend from February 24 2023 of food and wine.
"We want to make the Feast an experience everyone can enjoy and the addition of the Food Truck Expo will be a day the wider community can be a part of the celebrations," Ms Cross said.
The feast will enter its third year looking to build on the success of the sold-out 2022 event. It is now a three day food festival showcasing the best of the region with dinners, brunches and food trucks.
Her sights are now firmly set on reaching producers in a 360 degree circle including the Tatiara region.
