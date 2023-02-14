The Wimmera Mail-Times

Busy times ahead for Horsham's Christian Emergency Food Centre as residents reach out

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
February 15 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteers packing up food Celia Henry, Audrey Ellis, Judith Jones and Stan Walters. Picture by Juanita Greville.

As the cost of living continues to rise, Horsham's Christian Emergency Food Centre has been getting busier.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vera Demertzis

Vera Demertzis

Senior Journalist

Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.