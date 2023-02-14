Busy times ahead for Horsham's Christian Emergency Food Centre as residents reach out

As the cost of living continues to rise, Horsham's Christian Emergency Food Centre has been getting busier.
Client Assessment Manager Bev Miatke said the CEFC found that more people were asking for help.
"Things are getting tough for so many. No one seems immune," she said.
"Thankfully, we have a very generous community who continue to support us, which helps us support those who are struggling.
"We still have a lot of ways to help people and lots of food to give. We encourage anyone who is struggling to reach out.
"We really want people to understand that we're here to help them, we're not here to judge them.
"So if you need help, just come and ask and we'll be absolutely happy to help."
The CEFC provides emergency assistance service to residents of Horsham, Hindmarsh, West Wimmera and Yarriambiack, as well as some parts of the Buloke and Northern Grampians shires.
Emergency food parcels are available for individuals and families in need.
These can be accessed either directly from the centre or by request from a social worker.
Food parcels can be sent by truck to most towns in the Wimmera and Southern Mallee, including Hindmarsh, West Wimmera and Yarriambiack as well as some parts of the Buloke and Northern Grampians shires.
CEFC also provides financial assistance to help purchase medical prescriptions, fuel for an emergency, or to help with outstanding bills.
Bev said residents could pop into the CEFC during the afternoon between 1 pm and 3:30 pm during the week or call during that time.
"We will do what we can to help," she said.
"We realise it's not easy for anyone to ask for help, but we do our best to make it as easy as possible for anyone who does.
"We do need some basic information for our files, so anyone coming in will need some ID, but they can have a private interview about their situation and be offered whatever resources we can, depending on their situation.
"Just knowing there are people who care can be a help to people.
"We encourage anyone with leftover fruit and veggies from their gardens to bring it into us rather than waste it though."
Blown away at the generosity of the community, Bev said she hoped the donations would continue.
"People can come in with donations and Coles has a donation bin they can add to," she said.
"If people have excess veggies in their garden, now is a good time. So if they're looking for somewhere to go where they won't be wasted, we're more than happy to take all of that and give it away.
"Anything they don't need, that is good quality, then we're more than happy to take it."
"Whether it's monetary or whether it's food, is very much appreciated. It's great to have so much to give."
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
