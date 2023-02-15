The final two rounds of the Central Wimmera Tennis Association Seniors Pennant will go down to the wire.
Horsham Lawn leapt to the top of the ladder after round 14 with an away win against Central Park.
The nine to three (87-69) win gives Horsham Lawn the competition lead with two rounds remaining.
Both teams traded the early rubbers before the visitors took control of the tie.
They won five consecutive rubbers to take a seven to two lead.
Horsham Lawn then took two of the last three rubbers for a commanding win.
In the other fixture, Kalkee hosted Drung South.
The rubbers was tied six games apiece (72-66).
The first four rubbers were split evenly, as neither side gained the upper hand.
Drung South took the following two rubbers before Kalkee wrestled back the momentum.
The home side won four consecutive rubbers of their own, before Kalkee answered back with the final two rubbers.
In Round 15 of pennant competition Horsham Lawn welcome Drung South and Central Park host St. Michael's.
Kalkee has the bye.
In A Special, leaders Natimuk defeated Homers ten to four (101-55).
Elsewhere, Horsham Lawn Thompson defeated Kalkee eight to six (90-75) and Telangatuk East drew with Brimpaen sevens rubbers apiece (81-90).
The final matches in A Special, Horsham Lawn Dorman were victorious over Haven nine to five (91-69) and Central Park accounted for Drung South ten to four (92-63).
Drung South host Natimuk in Round 15 of A Special.
Kalkee face Horsham Lawn O'Connor while Haven play host to Central Park.
In Round 15's final matches, Telangatuk East welcome Horsham Lawn Thompson and Homers play Brimpaen.
In A Grade, competition leaders Haven defeated Horsham Lawn O'Connor eight to four (81-64).
In an upset, Central Park defeated Horsham Lawn Bardell seven to five (85-66) and Drung South drew with Homers six rubbers all (72-71).
Haven host Homers to get Round 15 underway.
In B Grade, Central Park took care of Haven 12-0 (96-30).
St. Michael's defeated Natimuk eight to four (84-63), while Horsham Lawn and Laharum drew six games a piece (66-71).
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
