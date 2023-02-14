'Everyone's looking forward to it'; Wimmera Machinery Field Days is back

After a two-year hiatus, the Wimmera Machinery Field Days is back.
The three-day event will showcase the latest farming innovations and technology from Australia and around the world, as well as boost the local economy and reconnect businesses.
CEO of Wimmera Development Association Chris Sounness said he expected community participation from business owners in the region to be "quite high".
"I think the business owners throughout the community realize how important it is in attracting people to the region," he said.
"It's a major event for the region, and it's seen as something that makes a difference to their businesses.
"I'm sure most of the accommodation and eating places throughout the region are booked.
"It's a boom week in the year, and they missed out the last two years."
Chris said the organisers had put a lot of work into the Wimmera Machinery Field Days and thought about how to make sure people would return.
"Anything like this is a chance for people to spend those times networking," he said.
"It's the ability to talk with people in similar businesses and spend time building those networks.
"It's so invaluable.
"It's hard to measure the impact of some of those networks, but everyone has realised that after the last couple of years, if you don't have that opportunity, it does have an impact on your ability to understand what's going on around you.
"Everyone's looking forward to it."
The Wimmera Machinery Field Days will be held between March 7-9, 2023 at Longerenong.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
