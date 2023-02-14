The Wimmera Mail-Times

Western Waves boys and girls defeat Malley Murray

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated February 15 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 8:30am
The Western Waves teams featured several players from the Wimmera.

The Western Waves had wins in the Under-15 boys and Under-14 girls representative cricket matches against Mallee Murray at Horsham on Sunday.

