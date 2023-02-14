The Western Waves had wins in the Under-15 boys and Under-14 girls representative cricket matches against Mallee Murray at Horsham on Sunday.
The Waves girls, featuring Ayva Mitchell, Zarli Knight, Emma Uebergang and Lilly Reading from the Wimmera Girls Cricket League were too strong for Mallee Murray at Coughlin Park.
The Waves boys, featuring Horsham juniors Hugh Weidemann and Harrison Hoffmann, snuck home for a one wicket win against Mallee Murray at City Oval
At City Oval, Mortlake's Parker Walsh was man of the match for Waves taking 5-10 to help dismiss Mallee Murray for 135 in the 41st over and backing up with 43. Albie Cheeseman, from Bookaar, top scored for the Waves with 49 as they finished on 9/142.
At Coughlin Park Stawell Strikers batter Reading and opening partner Grace Potter both retired on 50 not out.
Batting at No.3 Horsham Hurricanes' Knight made 42 and another Strikers player all-rounder Mitchell made 20 as the Waves made a commanding 8/210 from their 40 overs.
Earlier they dismissed Mallee Murray for 96 in the 39th over. Mallee Murray featured Murray Downs Diamonds players Reese Parsons, Alethea D'Silva and Lily Scott.
In a remarkable team effort there were nine individual wicket takers and a run-out.
Mitchell opened the bowling and took 1-13 off 6.4 overs, Reading took 1-6 off three overs and Horsham Hurricanes' Uebergang took two catches.
Murray Downs Diamonds lead the Wimmera Girls Cricket League from the Wimmera Mallee Belles, Stawell Strikers, Horsham Sixers and Horsham Hurricanes.
