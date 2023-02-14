Roses and chocolates may be at the top of the list for most this Valentine's Day, but Latus Jewellers are hoping to change people's minds.
The chance to create a lasting memory with some special "bling" has kept customers heading to the Horsham store, with some spending big for the occasion as an antidote to tougher times.
"This period has not been too different to normal," owner Matt Latus said.
Australian consumers are estimated to spend $1.1 billion annually on their Valentines, with $110 million spent on flowers alone.
In Stawell, Little Stems Florist has been working around the clock in preparation for Valentine's Day.
"Mother's Day is obviously the biggest day but Valentine's Day is second," said team member Melanie Spence
With the increased demand for the occasion, Little Stems are prepared for a busy period in the lead up.
"We can take on quiet a volume (of flowers), we have a good team," Ms Spence
"We have extra staff that come in, generally about four."
The team were bracing for some long working days ahead of Valentine's Day.
"We will work around the clock basically for three days straight. We are here till one or two in the morning, working big hours," she said.
"We worked all weekend and Monday just filling orders."
Even though they work day in and day out with flowers, they like receiving them on Valentine's Day.
"Everyone says you would not buy a florist flowers, but we love flowers that is what we do. So we would like flowers too," Ms Spence said.
Flower giving became associated with Valentine's Day during the 19th century when Victorians used floral bouquets to deliver messages of love.
Roses originated from eastern Asia, grew in popularity in the Roman era, and began to enter the European market in the 1700s.
Today, Australia imports the majority of its cut flowers, many from Kenya, Colombia and Ecuador and as a result some florists suggest looking for an alternative to roses - such as natives.
The origins of Valentine's Day are also linked to two Christian martyrs bearing the name 'Valentine'. Both are credited with healing miracles and were executed after refusing to denounce their faith during Roman persecution of Christians.
In 1969, the Roman Catholic Church removed St Valentine from the General Roman Calendar, because so little is known about him.
A 2004 US study of relationship breakdowns found that relationships were 2.5 times more likely to break up in the week before and after Valentine's Day.
The researchers attributed this increase in relationship breakdowns to the catalysing effect that Valentine's Day had on moderately strong and weak relationships already on a downward trajectory.
So whether the day of 'love' is a stressful rush to purchase a symbol of devotion to your partner or an opportunity to focus on self-love, red roses will no doubt be in abundance across our cities and towns this February 14.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
