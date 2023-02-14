The Wimmera Mail-Times

All the events happening in the Wimmera and Grampians this summer

Updated February 16 2023 - 1:56pm, first published February 14 2023 - 7:00pm
HORSHAM REGION

Kasey and Bill Chambers are headlining the Country Music Festival at Lake Charlegrark.

Lake Charlegrark Festival

Country Music

Two of the biggest names in show business in Australia will headline the Country Music Festival at Lake Charlegrark from February 17-19. Kasey Chambers and her father Bill Chambers will be joined by Jayne Denham, Sandra Humphries, Danny Stain and the Steve Bartel Band plus a host of other fantastic country artists. Camping available.

