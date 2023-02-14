Former Horsham mayor Bob Kirsopp has been remembered as a man of great integrity who gave his all to the city without a thought of any reward.
Mr Kirsopp, 88, who was mayor in 1975 and 1976 and served as a councillor from 1970-79, died last week.
Mourners farewelled him at St Andrew's Uniting Church on Tuesday, with the service live-streamed.
Mr Kirsopp's daughter Mandy said her father touched the lives of so many people.
"Dad was always busy - involved in community events, working with others, having a go at things - and through this approach, he touched the lives of so many people," she said.
"The most important thing, or person, to Dad, was Mum (Mavis); the next most important was family - Glenn and me - and then our extended family that is diverse and includes wonderful neighbours, friends, workmates and the broader community.
"Dad continued a long-standing Kirsopp tradition of playing music and he played the drums in the Nitschke Dance Band.
"He played sport - football with Natimuk Rams - famously kicking 21 points (and no goals) in one game. They lost. Dad also played social bowls at Natimuk and competitive bowls with the Sunnyside Bowling Club."
Mr Kirsopp's friend and fellow former councillor Kevin Dellar described him as a good Horsham citizen who took on the job of a councillor and mayor as it should be taken - representing the people first.
"He worked for the people, he basically did it for nothing. He was a man of great integrity," Mr Dellar said.
"He and the others did it because they wanted Horsham to be a better town and place to live in.
"In that era we had really good councils and Bob did his share, don't worry about that.
"We all have a life to live and if you live like Bob, you achieve what he did, then you've had a good innings.
"Those who live in Horsham know full well he has done something for everyone."
Mr Dellar said Mr Kirsopp had a great sense of humour and the two of them would often pull pranks on each other.
One time, Mr Kirsopp had parked his familiar orange Mini Moke out the front of the hardware store in Wilson Street and Mr Dellar tied it to the parking meter with a bundle of rope.
"He yelled out Dellar you b...., he knew before who touched the rope who did it."
Current mayor Cr Robyn Gulline, councillors, chief executive officer Sunil Bhalla, directors and staff of the Horsham Rural City Council were among those who expressed their condolences to Mr Kirsopp's wife of 67 years Mavis and their family.
Mr and Mrs Kirsopp both played an enormous role in the community, with Mrs Kirsopp working as a marriage celebrant across the Wimmera for nearly 40 years.
Mr Kirsopp was a founding member of Horsham Neighbourhood Watch and the Police Community Consultative Committee as well as Horsham Go Karts. He was also chairman of the Horsham Fishing Contest.
