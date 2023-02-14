The Wimmera Mail-Times

Police call for witnesses following incident at May Park, Horsham

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
Updated February 14 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are calling for witnesses after a robbery related assault took place at May Park on February 14. Picture Juanita Greville.

Horsham police have called for witnesses to come forward following an incident at May Park on Tuesday, February 14.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vera Demertzis

Vera Demertzis

Senior Journalist

Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.