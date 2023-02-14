Horsham police have called for witnesses to come forward following an incident at May Park on Tuesday, February 14.
Acting Sargent Kendell Seater said police were investigating an alleged robbery-related assault that occurred at 12:30 pm.
Police are also investigating a further incident that occurred on Roberts Avenue, which police believe may be related.
Witnesses are encouraged to call Horsham Police Station on 5382 9200 or call CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
