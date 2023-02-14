A crowd turned up to a Minyip Murtoa Football Netball Club pre-training handover of a $2000 donation to Grampians Health's Edenhope's Rural Outreach Program.
More than 40 people were at the club for the event at the Murtoa Football grounds.
Club President Scott Arnold said he was grateful for the help given by the program.
"The Rural Outreach Program is great to have in our community and we value it. We have seen it in action and we know it works. This program is important and we are proud to be able to support it." he said.
The backing provided by the football club was also important, Mr Arnold said.
"It is great that these clubs get together to fundraise and support us," he said.
"I am amazed that the community would back each other and do that, but at the same time, it doesn't surprise me. After being at the club a few times now, I know what a great family the club is and how much they support each other."
It was a sentiment that Grampians Health Edenhope's Primary Health Coordinator Jo Grant, who co-ordinates the Rural Outreach Program, agreed with.
She was at the Murtoa event along with Rural Outreach Worker, Mal Coutts.
"Community support like this makes such a difference and donations and community support enable us to continue to deliver our program direct to the community, in their homes, on their farms and in their clubs," Ms Grant said.
"We thank the Minyip Murtoa Football Netball Club for their generosity and support. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those affected by mental health issues and create a more inclusive and supportive community," she said.
The football club recently hosted a Mental Health First Aid Refresher course tailored particular concerns within the group.
The Rural Outreach Program is a free service with the aim of improving the wellbeing of community members who are struggling. It offers a timely service, with a worker who will provide help in person or over the phone and link people up with appropriate services.
For further information call 1300 688 732 (1300 OUTREACH) or emailwellbeingHUB@edmh.org.au.
