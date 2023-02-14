Horsham resident Wes Davidson always wanted to see a game of American Football.
On Sunday night (Monday morning AEDT) he was at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII.
Davidson has been to the United States more than a dozen times but had never attended a match previously.
"We have had a lot of friends who had been to the Super Bowl previously, we had the opportunity ourselves but were not able to make it work," Davidson said.
But after various lockdowns halted access to overseas sporting events, Davidson jumped at the first opportunity to follow his dream.
"There is no regrets, it was probably a bit expensive but there is nothing I regret about going," Davidson explained.
"We booked it a few months ago not knowing who was in it, it was fantastic."
OTHER NEWS:
The game ended up with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35, but as Davidson described it was not just about the game itself.
"The build up was immense" Davidson stated.
"The days leading up to it, the assistance pre and post match. Everything about it is just so much better then generally what we do in Australia."
For someone who had been to 35 AFL grand finals, Davidson said it is definitely something sporting events in Australia can look up to.
"It was magnificent how the whole thing was done." Davidson explained.
"The people were good, the professionalism of the event was amazing and I think we can learn a lot from it."
Read more: Aussie fan catches prized Super Bowl ball
Comparing it to an AFL grand final, Davidson said that the Super Bowl was less corporate than you might imagine.
As a result, the atmosphere added another dimension to the event.
"To my surprise it was extremely parochial," Davidson exclaimed.
"The thing we enjoyed about it is that everybody seemed to have a really good time."
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.