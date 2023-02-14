The Wimmera Mail-Times

Hindmarsh Youth Council announced for 2023

Updated February 15 2023 - 10:58am, first published 10:33am
Pictured L to R: Cooper Stasinowsky, Marcel Badua, Liam Campbell, Eliza Clarke, Alissa Trenery, Tarah Bond, Messi Ehdohpaw, Breanna Francis, Alexis Bone, Bailee White and Hanna Cannell. Missing: Youth Councillors Sally Smith and Amelie Fuller. Picture supplied.

Hindmarsh Shire Council announced the 2023 Youth Councillors with a certificate presentation on Friday February 10, 2023 at the Dimboola Library.

