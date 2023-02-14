Hindmarsh Youth Council announced for 2023

Hindmarsh Shire Council announced the 2023 Youth Councillors with a certificate presentation on Friday February 10, 2023 at the Dimboola Library.
The presentation marked the beginning of the Youth Council leadership and teambuilding weekend retreat with Bonnie from Youth Leadership Academy Australia.
All Youth Councillors and Mentors in attendance at the retreat worked extremely hard to make sure they were learning, engaging and able to get something out of all of the activities.
In just two short days, personality and confidence grew in a number of the Youth Councillors, and it will be exciting to see how much more these young people will grow and develop into the young leaders they have chosen to be.
The 2023 Hindmarsh Shire Youth Council is made up of two returning members, nine new members and two Youth Council Mentors.
The Youth Council Mentor Program is new and being implemented and trialed for 2023. Mentors will assist and guide the Youth Council with their knowledge and experience of the role to allow the 2023 Youth Councillors to achieve all of their goals and initiatives planned for this year.
The Hindmarsh Shire Youth Council for 2023 is: Marcel Badua, Tarah Bond, Bailee White, Hanna Cannell, Messi Ehdohpaw, Liam Campbell, Sally Smith, Amelie Fuller, Breanna Francis, Eliza Clarke and Cooper Stasinowsky.
The two Youth Council Mentors this year are: Alissa Trenery and Alexis Bone.
Both have served two terms on Youth Council and are excited to guide and assist our 2023 Youth Councillors with all of their ideas and initiatives this year.
Mayor Brett Ireland congratulated the 2023 Youth Councillors on their appointment.
"Hindmarsh Shire Youth Council provides an opportunity for these young people to participate in making their community a better place to live," he said.
"The 2023 Youth Councillors will have a platform to discuss issues that are important to youth within Hindmarsh Shire.
"Youth Council is driven by young people to benefit young people, and we are excited to see what this group of young people will achieve this year."
For more information regarding the Hindmarsh Shire Youth Council, please contact the Community Development and Youth Officer, Georgia Gelligen, on 03 5391 4444 or email youth@hindmarsh.vic.gov.au.
