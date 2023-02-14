This weekend's Champions League Basketball (CLB3X3) tournament in Horsham has been postponed.
The three-on-three tournament was scheduled to be held out the Park Drive courts this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
However the promoter CLB3X3 and Horsham Rural City Council have made a joint decision to reschedule the event at a time when there are no inter-regional junior basketball tournaments being held in Victoria.
This will allow the maximum number of junior basketballers from the Wimmera to participate.
HRCC looks forward to continuing to work with the Horsham Amateur Basketball Association and CLB3X3 to confirm a new date, likely to be in October or November.
