Holy Trinity Lutheran College held their swimming carnival today.
Juniors from years four to six attended the carnival at Horsham Aquatic Centre.
Due to the the warm weather there was a fantastic turnout, with a number of parents also in attendance.
Captains opened the carnival with a speech, before the events got underway.
Fashions by the pool was the first event as the sports houses paraded around the pool's edge.
Novelty events, age-races and special events were on the menu for the day,
With the senior carnival scheduled for years 7-12 on Friday, expect another great turnout with a hot day forecast.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
