The Wimmera Mail-Times
Updated

Two people charged after body found in Dimboola

Updated February 16 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two people charged after body found in Dimboola

Homicide Squad detectives have charged two people following the death of a man in Dimboola in January.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.