Two people charged after body found in Dimboola

Homicide Squad detectives have charged two people following the death of a man in Dimboola in January.
On February 3, a 54-year-old Dimboola man was arrested and was subsequently charged with murder.
A 42-year-old Dimboola woman was arrested and she was charged with murder on Wednesday February 15, 2023.
The woman has been remanded in custody and will appear at Horsham Magistrates' Court tomorrow.
The man was remanded in custody to face Horsham Magistrates' Court on 19 July.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
