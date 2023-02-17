'Nothing will replace visiting Mallee's vibrant communities': Webster

Parliamentary sitting weeks are intense.
As soon as you set foot inside Parliament House it's all action, all day, with barely a moment to pause and reflect.
There are many who relish the "Canberra bubble", or even call it the favourite part of their job.
For me it's fine, but nothing will replace visiting Mallee's vibrant communities and being part of local celebrations.
Last week I was in Nhill for the opening of the Nhill Lawn Tennis Club's new clubrooms, which I was delighted to be able to deliver funding for, under the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure
Program during my first term in Parliament.
The sense of belonging and community epitomised in country towns was on full display at this event.
The club's old clubrooms were lost to a windstorm back in 2019 but now they have built back better, and the opening was a celebration of that.
It is a new, fresh and modern hub for the community.
It was great to hear from club president Simon Dufty about how the new clubhouse is evidence of the health and spirit of the community - it is a credit to him and his committee
Len generously bequeathed funds to the club that meant so much to him and his community.
Speaking to his daughter Jenny and son-in-law Alex Graham at the opening, it was easy to share their pride, reminiscent of the pride Len had for his club.
I know there are similar stories of community pride right across Mallee, in every corner from the Wimmera to Sunraysia, from the Goldfields and Grampians to Loddon and our Murray River communities.
