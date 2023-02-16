The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham Saints look to end short finals drought in WFNL

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
February 16 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Horsham Saints found themselves in unfamiliar territory last season missing finals for the first time since 2007 after finishing seventh with 4 wins and 12 losses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.