The Horsham Saints found themselves in unfamiliar territory last season missing finals for the first time since 2007 after finishing seventh with 4 wins and 12 losses.
It's a scenario senior coach Ben Knott and his young coaching team aim to rectify in 2023 as the Saints look to start their return to the glory years of back-to-back premierships in 2015-16.
Knott previously worked as an assistant under former coach Luke Fisher, but is entering his first season as a senior coach.
However, he has plenty of experience around him.
Knott has bought in former premiership players Jacob OBeirne and Sam Clyne as assistant coaches, and has already seen the buy-in from the young playing group.
"Jacob and Sam are the heart and soul of the club, a lot of your young players respond well to them," Knott stated.
"It was only natural that they would come on board and take that next step in that leadership role. With the hope that one day down the track they would be in the hot seat."
These young players will be key to the Saints on field success in 2023.
"It is a young list but it is exciting. We have some young players that do not know it yet, but will step into leadership roles," Knott explained.
Knott expects big things from Jackson Davidson, Gage Wright and Codi Kenny who was recruited from Edenhope Apsley and has added depth by luring a number of players back to the club.
"Jackson Davidson, Gage Wright and Codi Kenny are young, fit and competitive and all are leaders in there own way," Knott said.
The Saints were also able to recruit players back to the club during the pre season.
We have had a few players return to the club, it is always good to get players back in and there are a few others we are still talking to," Knott explained.
Numbers have been sporadic at training so far according to Knott. But with other sports finishing their seasons, numbers should increase again.
The Saints will be looking to improve on their seventh place finish in 2022.
They start off their 2023 campaign hosting the Warrack Eagles at Coughlin Park.
