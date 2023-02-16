The Wimmera Mail-Times
Line-up for the marathon of Country Music at Charlegrarke - Kasey Chambers

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
February 16 2023 - 5:00pm
Father and daughter - Bill and Kasey Chambers performing at Charlegrarke. Picture supplied.

Kasey Chambers is one of the most successful Australian Country music recording artists in her time and will headline the 30th Lake Charlegrarke Country Music Festival in February.

