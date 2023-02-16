"We went bush for about 10 years, lived like nomads really, came back in about 1991." "Then my uncle told me Slim Dusty was looking for a song about the drought in Australia. So I sat down and wrote the song that night. Slim Dusty recorded it, Things are not the same on the Land, and it was number 1 on the charts and won the Golden Guitar for Song of the Year at Tamworth in 1992. We packed up the family band and travelled all over Australia doing gigs."