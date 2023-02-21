New president confident event will make exciting comeback Advertising Feature

Wimmera Machinery Field Days president Tim Rethus says next month's event is looking very positive. Picture supplied.

Wimmera Machinery Field Days president Tim Rethus says after a two year hiatus, next month's event is gearing up to make an exciting comeback.

In his first year as president, the Broadacre farmer says it's been reassuring to see revitalised interest in the field days.

"It's exciting to be coming back after two years off and I think people need it," Tim says.

"A positive of the field days is finding things you didn't know you needed to know!"

Tim says it's all good and well to look up farming machinery on the internet, but there are many advantages of testing products in person.

"For example, I want a new tractor so I go and search that up, but to go out at a field days and see what all these other companies have to offer, and see that there are all these different products you didn't even know existed," he says.

"It opens your mind up about how you can solve some of the problems you have on your farm.

"And of course you can stumble across things, but you are able to directly compare products on the day."

Tim says it's hard to check a product's field quality, how well something has been made, or how easy something is to use on the internet.

"It's all doctored and Instagrammed on there, so you want to see what it's like in the gritty and dirty... you want to touch and feel it," he says.

"And that's one of the things field days offers."

A regional volunteer committee has managed the non-profit event - the Wimmera's largest annual community gathering - since 1963.

Held at the Wimmera Events Centre at Longerenong near Horsham on March 7, 8 and 9, Wimmera Machinery Field Days provides a unique forum for people to gather and discuss farm-technology developments.



The event also helps create networks, socialise, rekindle friendships and business relationships and to stay in touch with industry advances, with some on show.



Tim says the field days are a great opportunity to network and catch up with people who they may not have seen for a very long time.

"If you are a child of a farmer you will know the experience, where you end up holding onto dad's hand waiting for him to stop talking about the next interesting thing!" he says.

"Networking, catching up, learning from other farmers, it's a great opportunity for that too."

Tim says the kid's area this year will feature a gaming area set up by headspace, and George the Farmer will make an appearance.

He says there will also be a gourmet market square, which is where visitors will be able to sample and buy local produce from businesses across the region.

Field Days organisers rely heavily on support and participation of Wimmera community volunteers and regional businesses.

Tim says a committee of more than 30 people have been busily organising the event during the past year.

"We've been very busy at the site and have had some diligent guys keeping it tidy all year and we've been doing working bees every Saturday to get everything spic and span ready," he says.

"We haven't had one for two years so you can imagine the general tidy up is a bit bigger than normal, it's a big effort but everyone is doing a great job."

Tim says there are many volunteers and community organisations that play a vital part in the smooth running of this event.

"I thank them, as well as our dedicated staff and committee, who have been working for the last year to improve the site facilities and make this event a real success."

Tim praised the work of new events manager Vanessa Lenehan, who had also helped organise last year's field days until it was canceled at last minute due to covid.

"Vanessa has done such a great job organising it... she had a dry run last year and it looks like she's done an excellent job preparing this one," he says.

"The exhibitors seem happy and the committee seem really happy about the planning which is going on. This field days is looking very strong... it's really exciting times."

Tim also wanted to give a special thanks to the exhibitors and sponsors who make the event so great.

"There are several new large exhibitors this year," he says.

"As well as our large machinery exhibits, and let's not forget the displays focusing on technology, tools and around the home, finance, food, and wellbeing.