What kid wouldn't like dressing up as a character from a fairytale or a pirate and hitting the stage? Well, here's your chance.
Just turn up to The Station Youth Centre in Horsham on February 21 for your chance to find out more about Horsham Little Theatre's year-long project, Fairytales and Pirate Sails.
They are calling on all would-be thespians from Grades 6 to 12 to sign up for two separate performance pieces that are being combined to make one normal-length production.
Pirate Sails is a Melbourne Gang Showpiece and Fairytales was summed up by company co-founders Emily Friedrichsen and Natasha Kuchel as Law and Order - Fairytale Division, in which the houses burning down in the Three Little Pigs tale are investigated.
Any children with an interest in taking part - either on stage or behind the scenes - have been urged to turn up for the information night, which starts at 7 pm.
"We can have as many pirates and townsfolk as we like," Ms Friedrichsen said.
If being on stage is daunting, there are opportunities to help out backstage, learn how to design and build sets, work in wardrobe or be lighting specialists.
"It's not just about putting in a performance," Ms Friedrichsen said.
"We aim to educate kids in all aspects of performance art, from proposals to set design and costumes. We teach them the process."
Rehearsals will run weekly on a Tuesday from 7.30 pm to 9 pm at The Station during term time, with workshops also planned with local carpenters on set construction and the Wimmera Women's Circus on movement.
It will culminate in a performance at the Horsham Christmas festival in December.
Ms Kuchel said the program helped build confidence and was inclusive.
The experience was free to all those who wanted to take part, opening up opportunities for children who might not otherwise be able to join in.
"No one misses out," Ms Friedrichsen said.
Between them, the Horsham Little Theatre's three founders - Ms Friedrichsen, Ms Kuchel and Faye Johns - have more than 40 years of experience in the world of stage, which they are passing on to new generations.
They hope that engaging their young cast and crew in the whole range of performance options, opens up future hobbies and career opportunities.
The company has been supported by Horsham Rural City Council and the youth FReeZa program.
Last year, it's first, the company's members ran fundraising events and market stalls to boost the coffers.
"It's a free program, and we are lucky we do have the support of the council and youth FReeZa," Ms Kuchel said.
They are hoping more private sponsors will step up to back the project.
For more information on the auditions or helping the company email horshamlittletheatre@gmail.com.
If you've got a story to tell, I'd love to hear from you. Email me at juanita.greville@austcommunitymedia.com.au
