There will be Action at Site S1-3 at the 2023 Wimmera Machinery Field Days!
Action "The Big Shed People" are a third-generation family business specialising in designing, manufacturing and installing heavy-duty farm sheds across Australia.
With more than 20 years of experience in the manufacturing industry and construction industry, Action shed designs are cost-effective, functional and the perfect fit for the Australian agricultural industry.
As well as following best-practice design standards, every Action shed is built from Australian-made steel and fully hot dip galvanised after manufacture to ensure maximum durability and longevity.
This heavy-duty UB column and open web truss frame design will be on display along with custom gutters and cladding options at the Wimmera Machinery Field Days for you to view the quality of construction first hand.
The company's extensive farm shed range includes hay sheds, grain sheds, machinery sheds, workshops and chemical and fertiliser storage sheds, with the added benefit of complete project management from council permit applications, right through to installation and completion.
Action's expertise and product offering also extends to in-house concrete panel manufacturing, making the company the ideal choice for farmer's building bulk grain storage sheds, fertiliser sheds and multipurpose sheds, or those wanting to retrofit existing farm sheds with panels.
Examples of Action's concrete panel products and options will also be on display at Site S1-3.
In other words Action "The Big Shed People" offer the complete package for your farm shed build.
What's more, Action's Customer Insight Program ensures that their clients are kept well-informed at every stage of their project, providing peace of mind and a hassle-free experience for all involved.
In fact, Action's mission is: to be passionate about quality farm sheds and making people happy by doing the right thing, every time and every day.
If you're planning a farm shed build in 2023, or require high-quality concrete panels be sure to catch up with the building consultants on site at the Action exhibit at Wimmera Machinery Field Days.
In the meantime, visit actionsteel.com.au to learn more about the Action farm shed range and view the latest project photos and resources. Or call 1800 687 888 to discuss your project.
The South East Field Days is a premier two-day agricultural event held annually in March at a purpose-built facility in the township of Lucindale, South Australia.
With more than 500 exhibitors the focus is on showcasing the latest in agricultural products, services, and equipment.
Held on March 17 and 18, competitions include the South Australian Yard Dog Association State Championships, as well as a Scrap Metal Art Competition, which always attract plenty of attention.
There are entertainment options for young and old, as well as a multitude of food and locally sourced wines.
Meet up for a delicious lunch at one of the many food courts available on site.
Don't forget the two huge general interest pavilions where you will find all sorts of things to tempt you from craft, clothing, wine tasting and specialty food.
And introducing for 2023, an Ag Tech centre where you will see the latest in technology and innovations specific to the agriculture industry. Come and talk to the experts.
Returning again is Burrungule Park Laser Tag, Circus Elements, Addicted to Mud and the Old MacDonald's Traveling Farm.
New to 2023 is Randy's Junk Yard Show, an exciting and thrilling motorbike stunt display.
Special guests include Matt Evans - The Gourmet Farmer - a food writer, farmer, television broadcaster and chef.
Based in Southern Tasmania, Matthew lives and works on Fat Pig Farm, a mixed holding where he tends a garden, makes cider, fattens the namesake pigs and tries to entice milk from two full cream dairy cows.
Matthew's personal farming journey has been the focus of six series of Gourmet Farmer on SBS, and he's presented two documentaries, For The Love of Meat, and What's The Catch.
Matthew is an advocate for open, fair, accountable food and farming systems, and has pushed for honest labelling so we can all enjoy sustainable seafood.
Also, Australian country music rising star Angela Easson will make an apearance.
CopRice South East Field Days Working Dog Championships
The South Australia Yard Dog Association has a long affiliation with the South East Field Days.
Trialling starts on Thursday and continues through Friday and Saturday at Kelpie Korner.
There is always plenty of seating and shaded areas for observing the dogs and handlers work through their courses.
Tickets for the field days can be purchased at the gate for $25. School aged children are free.
For more information, visit sefd.com.au.
Senior Vice President Harry Young says the dedicated volunteers and committee members working behind the scenes and at the field days do an amazing job.
The mixed farmer from Blackheath, 32, says community groups volunteered their time to help out with activities such as tickets sales, selling drinks and marshalling the car parking.
He says the local rotary club used to cook the barbecue for many years, which was a big fundraiser for them.
"Volunteers are hugely important," Harry says.
"The whole committee is made up of them, so it will be a fantastic accomplishment after such a group effort."
Harry says his favourite aspects of the field days was networking and socialisation.
"It's been good meeting a lot of people on the committee, which is outside the district," Harry says.
"This is because as farmers we tend to live in a closed circle in a lot of respects, so it's good to get out a bit."
Harry recalls visiting the field days as a child, which he says was still a "big thing" back then.
"I've been to quite a few because I went a lot as a child, and it's still a massive deal. I think it has grown a lot in terms of crowd numbers and the gear has got bigger and bigger!"
Harry says the field days also bring a lot of business to the surrounding towns, such as accommodation and hospitality providers.
"Some farmers come from quite far away, like Mildura, so it benefits all the businesses along their travels, such as fuel and food, and I'm sure a lot of people visit the pubs and shops, and the exhibitors book out all the accommodation around town."
Harry says he has often seen products during field days that he has never seen before, like four or five years ago when he discovered an instant nitrogen soil testing machine.
"I like the networking, because sometimes you see stuff and it gives you an idea, and then like three years later you need it and you follow through with the purchase... I think that happens a lot."
Other executive committee members are Junior Vice President Darryl McCrae, Chief Steward Sam Eagle and Site Steward Chris Bartlett.
Ballarat Clarendon College has been attending the Wimmera Field Days for more than 20 years.
And this March, college members are very excited about returning to visit our Wimmera community, and for the opportunity to share our story with new families.
At Clarendon, we see everything as an opportunity for learning - every interaction, every race, every piece of writing. Attending a boarding school is about so much more than what happens in the classroom.
What happens on the stage, the playing field and in the boarding house, helps our young people develop the skills and capacities so that they can pursue their dreams.
Our school has a long association with families from the Wimmera, with boarders being key members of our broad co-curricular programs - whether that be playing a sport or refining their talents in our performing arts programs of dance, drama or music.
At Clarendon, we believe the lessons learned in our co-curricular program transfer into a student's academic life assisting them to achieve their goals.
While the past few years have been challenging, they did provide an opportunity to explore new methods of delivering our programs.
An example occurred last year when three students represented Australia at the World Junior Rowing Championships in Italy.
During their down time, the girls were able to engage with their classes back in Ballarat via our online platform; they were able to join classes live and watch recordings of those they missed.
Our Heads of Boarding, Jess and Michael, are both from country Victoria and are passionate about helping students discover who they are and who they want to be.
The size of our boarding houses ensures every student is cared for. Each tutor is responsible for a small mentor group and provides the pastoral care support each individual needs.
Our boarders participate in weekend activities, such as trips to Melbourne, Geelong and various social events on campus, should they choose to stay on the weekends.
Visit us at the event to chat about the opportunities boarding at Ballarat Clarendon College provides.
Australian landscapes have seen some challenging and unprecedented conditions in recent years, and farmers are increasingly jumping on Australian made implements to satisfy their farming needs.
Local Victorian manufacturer Gason, which has been around for more than 75 years, is experiencing uptake of machinery orders like never before - a trend that is becoming the norm for locally designed products.
Gason's Agriculture Division Manager Craig Lennie has been with the company for six years and says he has seen sales continue to rise in what has been an historically fluctuating industry.
"The last few years have been record-breaking in terms of the level of enquiry and number of orders we have received," Craig says.
"This has given us the opportunity to assess which of our products are most relevant to the market, and focus on these as we deliver world class, innovative machinery.
"We are already receiving orders now being placed on our air seeder, planter bar, spreader and mower build slots for delivery into 2024.
"It means many customers who are looking for a new machine may have to wait until after the next sowing season for it to arrive - which is disappointing for farmers and dealers who have become accustomed to machines being ready for sale, but it's a reality we are facing across the whole industry."
With this trend looking to continue into the foreseeable future, Gason are urging farmers and dealers to take a proactive approach with their new orders, as well as stocking up on parts and booking regular machine servicing with their dealers.
"This year is already looking to be a cracking one, and prior preparation is going to be key to maximising your productivity now and into the future," he says.
"If you're thinking about buying new equipment after your hard-earned harvest this year, get your order in as soon as possible.
"We will be at the Wimmera Machinery Field Days at site N10-N14, so come down and have a chat."
Gason machinery is designed and manufactured locally in Ararat to suit Australia's unique conditions and can be ordered through dealers nationwide.
Find your nearest dealer and discover more at gason.com.au.
Members of the Wimmera Prostate Cancer Support Group will be raising awareness of the disease among the farming community during next month's field days.
Brian Nagorcka, who helped form the group six years ago, says it is important for men to know that early prostate cancer rarely shows any symptoms.
"We've been at the field days before and we are going out again this year," Brian says.
"We do need to be out in the community because prostate cancer is a cancer that has no symptoms until it gets really bad, and that's why we need to raise awareness and promote blood tests that give you a reading, and that is the basis doctor's work off.
"We'd love it if anybody wants to drop in, we'll have plenty of literature there both from Cancer Council Victoria and the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia."
Brian says all of the men in the support group have suffered from prostate cancer, or are related to someone who has.
"We also have our wives and partners who attend our meetings and we have around about an average of 28 people at each meeting.
"We meet at the Horsham RSL on the fourth Wednesday of the month at noon, we have lunch and then a meeting at 1pm, which is finished by 2pm, but we hang around afterwards and support one another."
Brian says part-time prostate cancer nurse Mandy Johns, who is based in Horsham, will also be attending at various times across the whole three field days.
"It's a hard one to judge how popular our stand will be because there are a lot of people there," he says.
"I don't know a percentage, but some people won't visit because they don't want to talk about it, we know that, but we are there to guide people in the right direction if they would like."
Brian says he is looking forward to attending the field days event this March, which is gearing up pretty well.
Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in Australian men (apart from common skin cancers).
There are about 18,100 new cases in Australia every year.
About 1 in 10 men will get prostate cancer before the age of 75.
Wimmera Machinery Field Days president Tim Rethus says after a two year hiatus, next month's event is gearing up to make an exciting comeback.
In his first year as president, the Broadacre farmer says it's been reassuring to see revitalised interest in the field days.
"It's exciting to be coming back after two years off and I think people need it," Tim says.
"A positive of the field days is finding things you didn't know you needed to know!"
Tim says it's all good and well to look up farming machinery on the internet, but there are many advantages of testing products in person.
"For example, I want a new tractor so I go and search that up, but to go out at a field days and see what all these other companies have to offer, and see that there are all these different products you didn't even know existed," he says.
"It opens your mind up about how you can solve some of the problems you have on your farm.
"And of course you can stumble across things, but you are able to directly compare products on the day."
"Its hard to check a product's field quality, how well something has been made, or how easy something is to use on the internet... you want to see what it's like in the gritty and dirty... and that's one of the things field days offers."- Tim Rethus
Tim says it's hard to check a product's field quality, how well something has been made, or how easy something is to use on the internet.
"It's all doctored and Instagrammed on there, so you want to see what it's like in the gritty and dirty... you want to touch and feel it," he says.
"And that's one of the things field days offers."
A regional volunteer committee has managed the non-profit event - the Wimmera's largest annual community gathering - since 1963.
Held at the Wimmera Events Centre at Longerenong near Horsham on March 7, 8 and 9, Wimmera Machinery Field Days provides a unique forum for people to gather and discuss farm-technology developments.
The event also helps create networks, socialise, rekindle friendships and business relationships and to stay in touch with industry advances, with some on show.
Tim says the field days are a great opportunity to network and catch up with people who they may not have seen for a very long time.
"If you are a child of a farmer you will know the experience, where you end up holding onto dad's hand waiting for him to stop talking about the next interesting thing!" he says.
"Networking, catching up, learning from other farmers, it's a great opportunity for that too."
Tim says the kid's area this year will feature a gaming area set up by headspace, and George the Farmer will make an appearance.
He says there will also be a gourmet market square, which is where visitors will be able to sample and buy local produce from businesses across the region.
Field Days organisers rely heavily on support and participation of Wimmera community volunteers and regional businesses.
Tim says a committee of more than 30 people have been busily organising the event during the past year.
"We've been very busy at the site and have had some diligent guys keeping it tidy all year and we've been doing working bees every Saturday to get everything spic and span ready," he says.
"We haven't had one for two years so you can imagine the general tidy up is a bit bigger than normal, it's a big effort but everyone is doing a great job."
Tim says there are many volunteers and community organisations that play a vital part in the smooth running of this event.
"I thank them, as well as our dedicated staff and committee, who have been working for the last year to improve the site facilities and make this event a real success."
Tim praised the work of new events manager Vanessa Lenehan, who had also helped organise last year's field days until it was canceled at last minute due to covid.
"Vanessa has done such a great job organising it... she had a dry run last year and it looks like she's done an excellent job preparing this one," he says.
"The exhibitors seem happy and the committee seem really happy about the planning which is going on. This field days is looking very strong... it's really exciting times."
Tim also wanted to give a special thanks to the exhibitors and sponsors who make the event so great.
"There are several new large exhibitors this year," he says.
"As well as our large machinery exhibits, and let's not forget the displays focusing on technology, tools and around the home, finance, food, and wellbeing.
"Our dedicated local produce feature area is not to be missed."
Cereal crops in an area of North West NSW treated with liquid formulation biostimulant, TM Agricultural, have performed well despite major flooding and excessive rain.
The wheat crop endured over 600mm of rain and when it was harvested on November 27 the protein, screenings, test weight and falling numbers were all good enough for the grain to be graded as APH2.
Best Australia business manager Darren Falconer says a paddock that had TM Ag applied each year since 2014 performed particularly well.
In 2022 the paddock received a TM Ag and Fulvic Plus pre-plant with a knock down herbicide in January, TM Germination was applied to the seed at sowing.
A second application of TM Ag and Fulvic Plus were applied in-crop with the selective herbicide. No fertiliser was applied to the crop before or during it's growth stage, nor did it receive any fungicide applications.
From August to November the Hellfire wheat crop endured over 600mm of rain and when it was harvested on November 27 the protein, screenings, test weight and falling numbers were all good enough for the grain to be graded as APH2.
The yield was 3.5t/ha bringing a return per hectare of $1820. The whole cost of the Best products (TM Ag Fulvic Plus and TM Germination) applied to the paddock, seed and crop were a total of $36/ha.
Neighbouring crops were only able to achieve feed grade due to higher screenings, lower protein and falling numbers, making this crop a great result in a tough season.
Quality results were as follows: Protein: 14pc / Test weight: 79.6kg/hl / Screenings maximum: 2.9pc / Falling number: 362.
"The improvement in soil structure, drainage, fertility and organic carbon from the consistent activation of native soil microbiology from TM Ag applications for the past seven years has facilitated robust, healthy and resilient soil and plants (wheat) that can endure a major rain and flooding event without too big a loss in grain quality and yield," Mr Falconer said.
TM Agricultural is a liquid formulation biostimulant that is applied to the soil, plant, and or seed, stimulating the existing micro-organisms.