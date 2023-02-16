After long-term injuries effected their 2022 Wimmera season, Noradjuha-Quantong are looking to improve on their seventh placed finish in the Horsham District Football Netball League .
"We missed out on finals by a game at the end (in 2022), the guys are pretty dirty on ourselves so it was good that everyone is up and about and pretty keen to move forward," coach Damian Cameron explained.
Cameron is looking forward to the season with access to a full squad which made the grand final in 2019 and made undefeated start to 2021 (before the season was cancelled),
He takes the helm himself after spending 2022 as a co-coach with Gareth Hose, who had led the side for the previous five seasons.
"We are looking good, we get quiet a lot of guys back from long term injury that are a graders so we are in a good position without having to recruit too much." Cameron said.
One of those returning players, Brock Orval will be Cameron's assistant coach.
"He injured his ACL last year so he did not play much footy, so it will be good to get him back on the park and get some more out of him coaching wise as well." Cameron said.
Cameron also recruited Brayden Culhane to join the Bombers, in an attempt to fix one of Noradjuha-Quantong's weaknesses from 2022.
"It was one area where we fell down last year across half-forward," Cameron said. "It will be great to get him (Culhane) through there and getting Brock down there as well. So hopefully it will strengthen that area a fair bit."
Cameron is pleased with the work ethic by his players so far in the pre season.
Looking at the squad, Cameron is still looking to add some players in their prime to a younger list.
"We are quiet young, we do not have a lot of guys in their prime. We have a couple of older experienced guys and a lot of youth," Cameron said.
"We still have a couple of guys that we are hopeful we will get across to the club that are more in their prime."
The Bombers start their 2023 HDFNL season by hosting Laharum at Quantong Recreation Reserve on Saturday April 15.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
