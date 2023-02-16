TREES were bending, the noise was incredible and Don Garlick found himself being rained on in a firestorm by scorching embers. Balls of fire were pounding down like hailstones.
The wind was "smashing", but Don does not particularly remember the heat other than he knew it was stinking hot and they were all working their guts out.
A volunteer firefighter with Lilydale, the 19-year-old Don had been assigned to a support tanker from Glenburn Fire Brigade. Their focus was "dealing with what was in front of us and talking to whoever could listen".
That Wednesday, February 16 in 1983, Don had little idea most of the state was on fire.
What he did know was there was complete chaos.
On the 40th commemoration of Ash Wednesday, the now-Grampians Health emergency management lead and Wendouree Fire Brigade captain shares his story for the traumatised communities and emergency services workers who experienced that day.
Don felt Victorians, as a community, had not looked at Ash Wednesday in the same way as other fires in rallying support and recovery efforts, encouraging tourists to come back to re-built towns to spend their money - let alone psychological supports.
He holds a national medal for serving in the 2009 Black Saturday bushfires, something tangible to acknowledge the experience. There is similar recognition for the 2019/20 bushfires that hit eastern Victoria before the pandemic.
This is not about personal recognition for Don, but he hoped sharing his experience might help recognise the thousands of others affected and overlooked a chance for healing.
Don will attend an Ash Wednesday for the first time on Thursday. As a firey, the general attitude had been to just get on with it. And so he did.
The general consensus building up to Ash Wednesday was that it had great potential to be dangerous.
Most of the state was in drought. A major dust storm blowing in from the interior was the major story leading headlines a week earlier. About the same time a fast-running bushfire too hold at the foot of the Dandenongs in Mount Evelyn.
Don had been working as a fitter and turner at Heatherdale and had been getting into his car after work when he looked to the hills and saw billows of smoke. So, he drove straight to Lilydale Fire Station.
Emergency management was far different then. There were not the fire warning systems for communities or dedicated strike teams at the ready. Responses in the Country Fire Authority largely depended on which brigade members had the day off work.
Pagers were just coming into play and mostly the system relied on whoever hit the trucks first when the sirens sounded.
Don knew it was going to be a bad day but he could not get out of work.
"I remember watching the Lilydale tanker pulling out, going to either Upper Beaconsfield or Cockatoo, and thinking I was not here fast enough," Don said. "A lot of smaller town tankers were arriving to help. Lilydale was still at risk.
"I don't know which way the captain was thinking. He had young blokes he could put on a tanker with a bit of local knowledge who were keen and enthusiastic to get to work but that it might've been because we were younger, he could keep us in town and keep us safer.
"As it turned out, we were employed to the Warburton fires, straight into Millgrove...There were three of us in the cab. I was near the window next to the captain, then the driver. The other two were hanging on the back. It was just chaos. Everyone was on the radio trying to get help."
Command and control structures in Victorian emergency management have vastly changed. Crews now report to a strike team leader who then works in with command centres and other leaders for a bigger picture of what unfolds.
Don said not hearing everyone else's noise was far easier. In the cabin that day, Don heard everyone talking on the same channel asking for help but never really sure where they were calling from.
His captain that day, who Don only remembers as Captain Fred, said they needed to scout ahead, scoot around the fire and try to determine what was going on. As they approached Powelltown near dusk, it became clear there was trouble ahead.
They were out of radio range.
His crew got to work putting out troublesome spot fires and helping to evacuate the town - "a collection of houses, the saw mill and a footy oval" - when the fire caught up to them.
They had seconds to reach the open ground of the Fire Commissions office to take cover under the tanker. His fellow Lilydale firies had hoses.
A house nearby caught alight and only well after the fact did Don learn the property had been derelict and abandoned.
Many crews experienced burnovers that day. His was one of the luckier ones.
The Glenburn tanker that day was "very much of its time" without heat shields and having crew stand on the back, hanging on without helmets. It was just what they knew.
That tanker carried about 1500 litres of water. In stark contrast, a new 4.4C heavy tanker that has just landed at Wendouree carried about 4000 litres, has a deluge system and double-crew cab.
A much more robust vehicle, Wendouree crews are spending weeks training with the new tanker before it goes online to ensure complete confidence should they need to face a fire like Ash Wednesday or Black Saturday.
"When we made it to Powelltown, the community swamped us wanting information about their houses or the fires. Captain Fred and the driver did a good job talking to the crowd. For us young blokes, it was overwhelming. We had just jumped off a tanker after running for our lives," Don said.
"...Fred had a good head on his shoulders. If it were up to me as a 19-year-old, I wonder would I have made the right decisions - and I have done since - and I remember thinking that's what I would have done, but if I was in charge, would I have actually made those choices?"
Don said there have always been two key underlying reasons to choices in the field: being safe and not to lose any crew or assets. Failure on either of these points was a loss for the communities you served.
His crew worked to make Powelltown's most important sites safe: the saw mill as the only employer in town, and the school.
At some point Don managed a couple of hours' sleep in the footy club's changerooms, only to be woken by barking orders of a defence force crew being taught to make fire breaks. A worthy skill that Don and his crew found hysterical in the wake of what they had faced.
When the Glenburn crew was relieved of its duties, it was left to hitch-hike back to Lilydale via an army convoy.
"When we wandered into the station one of the blokes - and I still don't know if he was joking - said 'we thought you were all dead'. We had started hearing stories of fireys dead - there were thousands of stories going out all over the place, some saying there were and others saying there were no firey deaths," Don said.
"They might've got anxious at some point but we used to go out on a job with a quick return and other times for a while. The only sure way to know was for a crew to find a payphone and to ring someone on a landline."
Don was 16 years old when he first signed up as a firey. He and a few friends were bored one day so they rode their bikes to find a mate who was a junior in the brigade, wanting to see if he would meet up with them later.
A big bloke came out of the station asking: "Hey, are you here to join the juniors?"
That moment changed the course of Don's life. From that point, Don said a line was drawn to where he was now, leading Grampians Health's emergency management.
In the past three years his role has been spearheading Ballarat Base Hospital's emergency department preparations and re-fit to face the COVID-19 pandemic. This has included setting up Ballarat's mass vaccination centre and a trip to the nation's COVID-19 quarantine camp in Howard Springs, Darwin, and outreach vaccinations in remote Australian communities.
At that point, Don told the towering man he was there for junior brigade training. He did not want to get his mate in trouble.
Don was quickly hooked on the enthusiastic and dynamic training regime. A lot of friends from that time went on to careers in public service.
It came to a point when Don realised he was not enjoying his work fitting and turning but he relished the challenge of the CFA and the difference you could make in people's lives.
He explored different options and chose to pursue a career in nursing. For the most part, Don has alson continued in the CFA.
"My story is a really small story compared to what other veterans have gone through," Don said. "People talk of bravery. I've never particularly felt that about myself but that is how I looked at other veterans and what they experienced.
"I kinda get that know, looking at my story through the lens of other people.
"I am one of the few people, because I was so young at the time, who is still around and able to talk about [Ash Wednesday]. That's why it is important."
Anniversaries of significant events such as the Ash Wednesday fires can bring up difficult memories and feelings including sadness, fear and grief.
The CFA is encouraging anyone experiencing strong emotions, to contact Lifeline on 131114 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636 which offer support services nationwide.
CFA members and their families can contact the CFA Wellbeing Support Line on 1300 795 711 for free, confidential 24/7 access to psychologists, counsellors, peers and chaplains.
